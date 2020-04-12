Idris Elba records a poetic message 'Don't Quit' to lift everyone's spirits amid the Coronavirus outbreak

Idris Elba recited a poem called 'Don't Quit' by American poet John Greenleaf Whittier. Check it out

Luther star Idris Elba recited a poem called 'Don't Quit' by American poet John Greenleaf Whittier. In a message meant to lift everyone's spirits, the British actor recites the poem to make sure everyone is motivated and does not feel like quitting amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. The actor previously had shared his diagnosis of testing positive for the Coronavirus. The actor further mentioned that due to the ban on air travel he cannot go back home, and is in limbo. Not just Idris, even his wife Sabrina had tested positive for the Coronavirus. As per the latest news reports on the actor, he has now recovered from the COVID-19.

The poem Don't Quit by John Greenleaf Whittier. is said to be evoking a positive thought of battling it out with the Coronavirus and not to give up. The Dark Tower actor who had previously revealed that he was asymptomatic for Coronavirus, had a nightmare about his diagnosis as he is asthmatic. But, Idris Elba revealed that he was lucky to not have suffered severely after he tested positive for COVID-19. In an earlier video recorded by The Mountain Between Us star, he urged everyone across the globe to stay indoors and to stay safe amid the pandemic and said that this situation will also pass.

A message from all of us, to all of you. Together we'll get through. ‘Don't Quit' read by IdrisElba More info > https://t.co/YhBpyb65Bh pic.twitter.com/zDPEDV3miW — BBC Press Office (bbcpress) April 10, 2020

Idris says that the entire world will come out stronger post the Coronavirus crisis is over. The actor had also mentioned how his wife has got cabin fever as she was never used to staying indoors for such a long time, but said that staying home and maintaining social distancing is very crucial.

