Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba wishes the actor on his 48th birthday: You mean the world to me

Happy Birthday, Idris Elba! On Sunday, the actor celebrated his 48th birthday and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba made sure to commemorate the day with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Waking up to this face is the best part of my day, you mean the absolute world to me," the model, 30, wrote alongside a sweet photo of Elba in bed. "Happy birthday my friend, healer, lover, teacher, husband." Sabrina also shared adorable throwback videos of her husband on her Instagram story, taking some time to celebrate him and their memories together.

Elba's birthday celebration comes after a trying couple of months after he and his wife were both diagnosed with coronavirus in March. The actor revealed the news in a video he shared to Twitter, saying he "didn't have any symptoms" at the time. "I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got tested immediately and got results back today," he said in the video.

That same month, the couple told Oprah Winfrey during her Oprah Talks COVID-19 series that Dhowre Elba made the decision to quarantine with her husband despite knowing she'd also contract the virus. Sabrina also did not show any symptoms after testing positive.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” she said. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”

