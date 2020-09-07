  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba wishes the actor on his 48th birthday: You mean the world to me

Sabrina Dhowre Elba posted a sweet Instagram in honour of her husband Idris Elba’s 48th birthday. Check out the post below.
6401 reads Mumbai
Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba wishes the actor on his 48th birthday: You mean the world to meIdris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba wishes the actor on his 48th birthday: You mean the world to me
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Happy Birthday, Idris Elba! On Sunday, the actor celebrated his 48th birthday and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba made sure to commemorate the day with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Waking up to this face is the best part of my day, you mean the absolute world to me," the model, 30, wrote alongside a sweet photo of Elba in bed. "Happy birthday my friend, healer, lover, teacher, husband." Sabrina also shared adorable throwback videos of her husband on her Instagram story, taking some time to celebrate him and their memories together.

 

Elba's birthday celebration comes after a trying couple of months after he and his wife were both diagnosed with coronavirus in March. The actor revealed the news in a video he shared to Twitter, saying he "didn't have any symptoms" at the time. "I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got tested immediately and got results back today," he said in the video.

 

That same month, the couple told Oprah Winfrey during her Oprah Talks COVID-19 series that Dhowre Elba made the decision to quarantine with her husband despite knowing she'd also contract the virus. Sabrina also did not show any symptoms after testing positive.

 

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” she said. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”

 

ALSO READ: Idris Elba recalls his experience of testing positive for Coronavirus; Says it was unsettling & scary

Credits :Oprah Talks COVID-19, Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement