Idris Elba says DJing gig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was 'most stressful'; Here's why

Idris Elba recently recalled performing a DJ set at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding during a conversation with Jimmy Fallon and called it his "most stressful" ever compared to all other high-profile guests that he has played for including Madonna among others. The 49-year-old actor explained how the royal wedding wasn't just any other "community hall" event and hence it was a stressful one for him.

The actor took a trip down memory lane as he spoke about performing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding and told Jimmy, "This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding. This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding." Idris added that considering he is close to Prince Harry and Meghan, it was an added pressure and he wanted to make sure they had a good time. The actor also mentioned how the Duchess of Sussex had even sent him a playlist.

In the same interaction, Idris also spoke about his collaboration with Paul McCartney. The actor revealed how he landed a spot to do a remix on The Beatles alum's new album and stated how his BBC interview with McCartney got him the opportunity. Recalling the same, Elba stated that when Paul spoke about his upcoming album with remixes, he promptly said, "Let me do one" and McCartney did agree to it saying, "Sure. Have a go."

The actor was also recently in the news after his name came up for the James Bond role following the release of Daniel Craig's last 007 outing, No Time To Die although Elba brushed off those rumours denying that he has been cast as Bond.

