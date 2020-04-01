Idris Elba says he & wife Sabrina are stuck in limbo as they can't fly back home; urges people to be positive

The actor who featured in the blockbuster film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw said in a video that he and wife Sabrina are stuck in limbo as they cannot fly back home.

Luther star Idris Elba shared an update about his condition post his diagnosis of testing positive of Coronavirus. The actor who featured in the blockbuster film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw said in a video that he and wife Sabrina are stuck in limbo as they cannot fly back home. The actor shared a video on his Twitter handle saying that he has passed his days of self-quarantine post his COVID-19 diagnosis. Idris also says that he felt in the beginning that the Coronavirus will turn out to be very severe as he is asthmatic, but luckily nothing such happened.

He further adds that he is still asymptomatic for Coronavirus. The Dark Tower actor says that his wife Sabrina has cabin fever, but other than that he is doing well. He urged people to stay positive in such trying times and said that they should not panic. Idris Elba makes sure to put it across to his fans that everyone is in this together and they will surely come out stronger. Idris says that he never stayed indoors for so long, and neither does his wife is used to sitting at home.

Check out the post shared by Idris Elba:

He also says that the worst of the situation has passed and he is looking forward to getting back to his normal life. The actor who featured in The Mountain Between Us also mentions how he and wife Sabrina are trying their best to stay optimistic amid the testing times like the current. He also took the opportunity to thanks all his fans who wished him a speedy recovery.

