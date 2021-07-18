Idris Elba URGES to have social media users verified via IDs; Sonam Kapoor, Rebel Wilson & more show support

Idris Elba recently urged social media platforms to have every user verified as anonymity creates a lack of responsibility among users. Scroll down to see what he said.

Actor Idris Elba recently shared his thoughts on social media anonymity. The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram and spoke up about the app’s verification process. In his post, he wrote: “People in the public eye get verified on social media, (symbolised by a blue tick), the process of verification requires them to prove their IDENTITY, so everyone knows WHO is speaking,” he wrote.

“SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES SHOULD MAKE THIS MANDATORY FOR ALL USERS.” “Currently, social media is like boarding a plane and not having to show I.D. THAT would never happen,” Idris continued. “If cowards are being supported by a veil of privacy and secrecy, then social media is not a safe space. It is an aeroplane that allows travellers to wear balaclavas. If cowards want to spout racial rhetoric then say it with your name, not your username,” he concluded. Many of his celebrity friends commented on the post, actress Rebel Wilson liked his post while Indian actress shared it on her Instagram Stories!

Back in July 2020, Elba opened up about diversity in television and the need for change in an interview with Radio Times, reports dailymail.co.uk. "I'm very much a believer in freedom of speech. Instead, there should be a ratings system warning viewers that a film or show has outdated, insulting viewpoints," he said. Without referring to any specific programme, Elba said: "To mock the truth, you have to know the truth. But to censor racist themes within a show, to pull it... I think viewers should know that people made shows like this. Commissioners and archive-holders pulling things they think are exceptionally tone-deaf at this time - fair enough and good for you.

