Idris Elba's wife Sabrina tested positive for Coronavirus; Explains why she didn't isolate herself

Sabrina Dhowre Elba confirms being diagnosed with Coronavirus and says she couldn't distance herself from husband Idris Elba as she wanted to take care of him after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week The Wire actor Idris Elba tested positive for Coronavirus, showing little to no symptoms and now his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba has revealed that she has also been diagnosed with COVID - 19. Sabrina, who has been receiving criticism for not isolating herself from Idris after the 47-year-old actor tested positive for Coronavirus has finally broken silence on why she hasn't been following the protocols and distancing herself from her husband.

In the first episode of Oprah Winfrey's show named Oprah Talks, Sabrina told Oprah in a face time video that she has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. She revealed that she did not distance herself from her husband Idris Elba as she wanted to be with him. She explained a wife's instincts and stated that being his wife, she wanted to take care of him. Sabrina also revealed that she has no symptoms of the novel Coronavirus at the moment.

However, she says that it is possible that it might change over a few weeks. Earlier, when Idris Elba tested positive for the same, he too did not show any symptoms of Coronavirus. The actor went under quarantine at home and continued to engage with his fans on social media. Idris also addressed the fake rumours floating on the internet and denied rumours of being in the ICU and in a critical condition.

