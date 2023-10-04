If a possum fell out...': When Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone revealed she wept after their dirty dance fail

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are one of the most beloved onscreen couples known for their mesmerizing chemistry in films like Crazy, Stupid, Love and La La Land. However, one of their most iconic scenes was also one of the most challenging behind the scenes. During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show , Emma Stone opened up about a childhood trauma that resurfaced during the filming of their famous Dirty Dancing lift, and Ryan Gosling humorously recounted her reaction.

Emma Stone broke both her arms in childhood

During the interview, Emma Stone opened up about a childhood incident where she ended up breaking both her arms. She described a traumatic experience from her gymnastics class where she fell from parallel bars which were about six feet off the ground. Stone recounted, “When I was about seven years old, I was in gymnastics class, and I was on these parallel bars that are about six feet off the ground," Stone began. "I was standing on the top of the bars, and the teacher was holding me by the ankles. Somehow or other, she let go ... I felt myself beginning to tip forward, and I put my arms in like this, and I fell six feet to the ground, and I broke both my arms at the same time."

Ryan Gosling reveals Emma Stone’s hilarious reaction to her internalized phobia

Emma Stone continued her revelation, explaining how she carried an internalized phobia from that painful childhood experience, but had no idea about it until she had to perform Dirty Dancing lift. Stone shared, “Years later, I knew we were going to do the Dirty Dancing lift — what I don’t know, however, is that I have an internalized phobia of being lifted over someone’s head at the height of about six feet. So I run to do the lift, and Ryan lifts me over his head and … what did I do, Ryan?”

During the filming of the Dirty Dancing lift, Ryan lifted Emma over his head, unaware of her internalized phobia. Emma's reaction was unexpected, to say the least. Ryan recalled, “I’ve never had this happen, but I imagine if a possum fell out of a tree, landed on my head and tried to scratch my eyes out, it would be something similar.” Gosling added, “She was like, ‘I have to go watch Labyrinth.”

Stone even shared that at that moment “It was a full meltdown,” for her, nonetheless the superstar fought back and shot the renowned scene. Ryan Gosling's witty recollection of the incident surely served to highlight the humorous side of this behind-the-scenes adventure.

