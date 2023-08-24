'If I had pearls on I would have clutched them': When Will Smith described Jared Leto's disgusting gift to Margot Robbie on USD 168 million movie set

Will Smith had a big talk at the San Diego Comic-Con about his time making the movie Suicide Squad. He told stories about things that happened on set. Not just experience about sets but Will shared stories about the challenges he faced on set of Suicide Squad because of Jared Leto. Here’s what Will Smith has shared.

Will Smith shared about his ‘traumas’ due to Jared Leto

Will revealed that one time, Jared Leto, who played the Joker, did something strange. He gave a gift to Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn. Will Smith explained,“This dude walks in and goes I have a message from Mr. J. And he puts a box down in front of Margot being like this is a gift from Mr. J in honor of your relationship,” Will went on to explain, “Margot starts to open the box, and there’s a note from the Joker. And I was like, ‘That’s cool. That’s funny. Jared is like taking it real serious,'” he further continued, “And Margot opened the box and there was a live rat in the box. I was playing Deadshot, but if I had pearls on I would have clutched them.”

Jared Leto also acted in a very intense way to become the Joker. Will Smith said that it was tough to work with him. Even the director, David Ayer, pushed the actors to talk about their deep feelings and then used those feelings in the movie. Smith said, “And then on set you thought he was being a nice guy you were trying to share your life, and then in the middle of a scene he throws your childhood trauma back at you and says, ‘Dude, the Joker did it.'”

But despite all the challenges, Will Smith's kids thought he was cool because of the movie. He revealed, “No matter how cool you think you are, your kids think you suck. So this is like the first time where I’m cool for real. My kids are doing what I say for the next couple of months, but it’s a really good look.”

Director revealed Jared’s Tattoo was a ‘bad choice’!

Talking about the movie Suicide Squad, it was a bit tough for the actors, but it also had some funny and exciting moments. As for Jared Leto's 'Damaged' tattoo, director, David Ayer, now feels bad about the choice of giving Jared Leto's Joker character a controversial tattoo on his forehead. Ayer admitted that it wasn't a good idea, and he should have done things differently. He knows that this decision caused problems and arguments.

