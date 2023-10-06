'If I never had to talk again' Emma Stone expressed love for silence; relates with her movie bleat

Emma Stone surprised everyone by appearing at the New York Film Festival (NYFF). She attended the premiere screening of a silent film called Bleat, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Emma described the 30-minute silent film as a dream come true.

Emma Stone expressed she loves not talking

During a Q&A session moderated by the festival’s artistic director, Dennis Lin, Emma expressed her love for not having to speak and said, “If I never had to talk again, I’d be thrilled.” She supported her sentence stating “I’m being serious. It’s my favorite thing to not have to speak. I wish often [that] we could cut many lines of dialogue because I think people can say a lot more without speaking.”

Bleat is the third project where Emma has collaborated with director Yorgos Lanthimos, with their first collaboration being The Favourite in 2018. They also have another project called Poor Things. While Poor Things had a screening at NYFF, Emma couldn't talk about it due to an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, Bleat managed to secure an interim agreement with the union, allowing her to discuss the short film during the festival.

Emma apologized for feeling nervous during the conversation and joked about how long it had been since she was in the spotlight. She and Yorgos Lanthimos playfully talked about how his projects, including The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, always explore themes related to sex, death, and goats, and Bleat is no different. Bleat is set on the Greek island of Tenos and follows a mourning woman inside a simple house, where reality blends with dreamy imagination and tradition with insidious desires.

While they didn't discuss Poor Things during this conversation, Yorgos Lanthimos spoke about Emma's character in the film at other film festivals. He emphasized that, "It was very important for me to not make a film that was going to be prude, because it would be completely betraying the main character. So we had to be confident, the character [had to] have no shame, and Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity and engaging in those scenes, and she understood that right away."

ALSO READ: Cardi B attempts famous TikTok hack to fix wardrobe mishap in a topless video

About Emma's upcoming Poor Things

Emma's upcoming Poor Things is set to premiere in theaters on December 8 and stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. The film tells the story of Bella Baxter, brought back to life by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, and her adventures with lawyer Duncan Wedderburn as they stand for equality and liberation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I hate asking people for money': Selena Gomez on hosting first Rare Impact Fund gala and how her 30s have shaped her life