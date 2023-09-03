"If I'm acting at all, it's going to be under Marvel contract, or I'm...": When Captain America star Chris Evans hinted on quitting acting

In the spring of 2014, the entertainment world was hit with some surprising news. Chris Evans, the man who had become synonymous with Captain America, had announced his intention to quit acting once his run as the beloved superhero came to an end. It's been over nine years since that revelation, and we can't help but take a trip down memory lane to reflect on this significant moment in Chris Evans' career.

Chris Evans' transition to filmmaking

At the age of 32, Chris Evans had already made quite the name for himself, thanks to his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he had ambitions beyond the superhero costume. Evans had recently completed work on his directorial debut, a microbudget romance film titled 1:30 Train. It was a project that had clearly ignited his passion for filmmaking.

In an interview with Variety, Evans laid out his vision for the future, saying, "If I'm acting at all, it's going to be under Marvel contract, or I'm going to be directing. I can't see myself pursuing acting strictly outside of what I'm contractually obligated to do."

Chris Evans' career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Chris Evans didn't shy away from acknowledging the pivotal role that his superhero roles, especially Captain America, had played in opening doors for him as a filmmaker. He candidly stated, "Without these movies, I wouldn't be directing. They gave me enough overseas recognition to greenlight a movie. And if I'm speaking extremely candidly, it's going to continue to do that for as long as the Marvel contract runs."

It was evident that the global recognition he gained from films like Captain America, its sequel The Winter Soldier, and the epic ensemble piece The Avengers had not only catapulted him to stardom but also provided him with the leverage needed to kickstart his directing career.

The legacy of Chris Evans' Captain America The Winter Soldier

As this announcement reverberated through the entertainment world, fans were simultaneously gearing up for the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In this highly anticipated sequel, Evans once again donned the iconic shield as he battled the enigmatic Soviet-era Russian agent, alongside Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. The film also featured the talents of Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and the legendary Robert Redford, who portrayed a high-level operative at the superhero agency Shield. The movie's impending release added to the excitement surrounding Chris Evans' decision. Fans couldn't help but wonder what the future held for their beloved Captain America.

Though as we know now Evans has not only continued to act but also made a mark for himself as the iconic Captain America

