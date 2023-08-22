'If I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud..': When Elizabeth Olsen spoke about not 'missing' Scarlet Witch and feeling proud of her role

Elizabeth Olsen, known for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently taking a break from her superhero duties, and she seems to be relishing every moment of it. In a candid conversation as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Olsen opened up about her feelings toward her iconic role and her future in the MCU.

A decade of Scarlet Witch

When asked by The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy if she missed playing Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, Olsen's response was both candid and unexpected. "No, I don't," she admitted. "I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do."

Olsen's sentiment reflected a sense of accomplishment and contentment with the trajectory of her character's journey. She cited the surprise success of WandaVision as a key factor in her satisfaction, acknowledging the series as a unique and unexpected opportunity.

Pride in past creations

Elaborating on her stance, Olsen expressed her pride in the creative work she and the team had accomplished with Scarlet Witch. She said, "If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

Fahy praised Olsen's response, recognizing its honesty and depth. The conversation highlighted Olsen's genuine connection to the character while also signaling her desire to explore diverse roles beyond the Marvel universe.

The uncertain future

Meanwhile, currently, Olsen's return to the MCU as Scarlet Witch remains uncertain. Having portrayed the character since Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, Olsen's journey with Wanda Maximoff has been significant. Her character's last appearance was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she made a heroic sacrifice.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has acknowledged the untapped potential within Scarlet Witch's comic book storylines and expressed his desire to continue collaborating with Olsen. He mentioned, "We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics. I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see."

Looking ahead, Olsen hinted at her aspirations for Scarlet Witch's future should she return to the MCU. She expressed a desire for the character to embrace more humor, potentially adding a lighter dimension to her complex persona.

As Elizabeth Olsen takes a well-deserved break from her Scarlet Witch journey, fans await news of her potential return to the Marvel universe. Whether she continues her superhero saga or ventures into new territories, one thing remains clear: Olsen's dedication to her craft and her willingness to explore new horizons is undeniably commendable.

