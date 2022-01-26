If: The Office co stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski to share screen space in upcoming movie

"The Office" co-stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski will reunite on-screen in Paramount's upcoming film "If" for the first time since leaving Dunder Mifflin. The film will be written, directed, and starred by Krasinski. Along with Carell, the call sheet now includes Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, and Cailey Fleming. They will join the already announced Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Fiona Shaw in the cast.

As per Variety, the actual plot of the film has yet to be disclosed, although it is based on Krasinski's initial idea about a child's journey to find their imagination. It's still unknown who will be portraying who in "If." The film is set to be released on November 17, 2023, right before Thanksgiving. Interestingly, Krasinski shared his excitement on social media, writing “Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What… IF.” Krasinski will produce "If" alongside collaborators Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form through his firm, Sunday Night. Reynolds' firm, Maximum Effort, will also produce. George Dewey will be the executive producer.

However, this is the first project Carell and Krasinski have collaborated on since their days on the successful NBC comedy The Office, which concluded in 2013. The two former Dunder Mifflin Paper Company workers had a lot of success on the show that placed Krasinski on the map and made Carell a TV star.

Aside from this film, Carell's Season 2 of Netflix's Space Force will premiere on February 2, and he will shortly begin production on FX's limited series The Patient. He also has a Despicable Me spinoff sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, due out this summer for Universal.

