‘If only they got to witness…’: Kourtney Kardashian shares a touching birthday wish for sister Kim Kardashian following nasty feud

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian and Jenner clans, has had it enough. In the last and current season of The Kardashians, we saw how Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian fought over Kim doing a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. The ongoing feud took a nasty turn when Kourtney once called her younger sister a witch. But like any other sibling or sister, we fight and forget. Similarly, the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner has decided to keep the feud aside and shared a heartfelt Instagram story on her younger sister’s Kim Kardashian’s birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian’s touching birthday wish for Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian set aside her family rivalry to celebrate Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday. Despite this, the Poosh creator managed to make fun of her younger sister on her Instagram Story in honor of her big day.

The reality TV star Kourtney captioned an old snapshot of the pair on Saturday and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my first sister. Thank you for putting up with me for all those years and actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People believe the fights they watch on TV are horrible, but if they got to witness the hair-pulling, nail-digging bouts from early high school, The joys of sisterhood I will always love you deeply. May God bless this year with love, happiness, and plenty of joy."

The mother of three, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Travis Barker, also tweeted photos of the couple twinning in matching Halloween costumes and wearing sleek black gowns.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian feud

In The Kardashians season four, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still at odds. Fans observed the slow-burn battle between the two sisters in the previous episode, which aired beginning in May, after speculation that the sibling duo had friction building. Season three delved further into the source of their dispute, which has everything to do with Dolce & Gabbana and Kourtney's 2022 wedding, but even after appearing to reconcile, their feud resurfaced in the new season's September 28 debut.

At the end of last season, the dust between the two sisters appeared to have settled. Kim even stated during the season four premiere that they were "over it" as they recorded their family Christmas album together and hashed things out. She later revealed, however, that witnessing the season three edits enraged them all over again. Kourtney also revealed that a tense phone contact with Kim three days before their family's vacation to Cabo San Lucas renewed their feud.

