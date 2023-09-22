'If she doesn’t want to go and see it...': When Tom Holland responded to Kirsten Dunst's accusations of new Spider-Man movies being made 'for money'

Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man might be the most known version of the web-slinger for the younger generation but for the older fans Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst's Spider-Man was THE superhero movie at the time. Though Dunst in a 2017 interview slammed the newer takes of the superhero, accusing them of being a cash-grab and making the big claim of her versions of Spider-Man being the best. This is how Tom Holland responded back to the Veteran actress.

Tom Holland responds to Kristen Dunst's claims

In June of 2017, after Kristen was critical of MCU's new Spider-man movies, Holland was asked to give his opinions of her comments while talking to Movie'n'co UK. He responded, "She’s entitled to her own opinion and I’m not one to judge at all." He denied the claims that he was doing the movie for money, adding, "I definitely am not doing this movie for the money. I mean, it’s a job that I think anyone would do regardless of what you were getting paid, you know?" Reportedly Tom had a great time working on the movie [Spider-Man: Homecoming], and "absolutely loved it." As for Dunst, he said, "And, you know, if she doesn’t want to go and see it, I don’t really care. I don’t dislike her in any way for what she said and she’s entitled to her opinion, so it’s all cool."

Kirsten Dunst's opinion on the new Spider-Man movies

While talking to Variety in 2017, when asked about the new reboots of the iconic web-slinger, Kirsten Dunst said, "We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, 'You make it all you want.'" The actress then went on to claim that the newer versions of the movie are nothing more than a cash grab. She continued, "They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean? I don’t care." The Marie Antoinette star confidently claimed that her 2000s take on Spider-Man is the best and most loved by all, saying, "Everyone likes our Spider-Man. Come on, am I right or what? Listen, I’d rather be in the first ones than the new ones."

Meanwhile, the actress seems to have come around to the new Spider-Man reboots, as she has actively shown interest in returning to her role of Mary Jane in the MCU, after Tobey Maguire's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

