‘If something doesn't feel right, don't...’: When Adele shared her unfiltered thoughts on addiction and harsh realities of life

Adele, the internationally acclaimed British songstress renowned for her captivating voice, once shared her perspectives on addiction and the significance of following one's intuition, as per the reports by The Sydney Morning Herald . Despite her relatively tender age of 22, when she started, Adele's unique vocal talents garnered her widespread recognition, impressive record sales, and even a prestigious Grammy award. However, it was somewhat paradoxical that she also harbored a long-standing smoking habit, which made her life game a bit tough!

Adele's insights on addition and the roller-coaster of life

According to the reports by The Sydney Morning Herald, Adele didn't seem as troubled by her smoking habit as some of her fellow musicians were by their more serious vices. She openly acknowledged her love for cigarettes but thought it was much less harmful than the temptations of drugs like cocaine and opiates, getting into trouble with the law in the early morning hours, and making questionable company choices. She didn't beat around the bush when she said, "Don't be an addict, don't be a crackhead, don't be a whore, basically."

The Rolling In the Deep singer, known for her involvement in every aspect of her career, from strategy meetings to creative decisions, didn't mince words when it came to controlling one's destiny. She emphasized that it was entirely within one's power to make the right choices. She stated, "You can completely control it and I do not care what anyone else says."

When asked if she had any further life advice for her peers, Adele's response was refreshingly straightforward. She encouraged individuals to follow their instincts, even if the world around them sang a different tune. "Always go with your instincts, even if everybody else is saying something else. If something doesn't feel right, don't f***ing do it," she emphasized, highlighting the wisdom she had gained over time.

Adele’s opinion on her smoking habits

Reflecting on her past smoking habit, Adele acknowledged the gravity of the situation in an interview with CBS News in 2012. Reportedly, at one point in her life, she smoked 25 cigarettes a day. It was in 2011 when the repercussions of her habit hit home, as she was forced to cancel shows after losing her voice during a live radio session in France.

Describing the experience as if "someone put a curtain over my throat," Adele recognized the potential harm she was inflicting on herself.

In hindsight, she realized that continuing to smoke could have led to a smoking-related illness that might have claimed her life. She expressed a deep sense of regret at the thought of causing such harm to herself, acknowledging that it was not something to be proud of.

But most recently, things seem to be lively for the All I Ask singer since according to recent reports, Adele sparked marriage rumors during her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency on September 16, 2023, when she referred to her boyfriend, Rich Paul, as her "husband" during the show.

