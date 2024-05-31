IF Star Cailey Fleming Celebrates Her High School Graduation Online; Shares Graduation Photo

The Walking Dead star Cailey Fleming is all grown up. Fleming is best known for her role as Judith Grimes on the hit TV series. The 17-year-old actress recently attended her high school graduation ceremony.

Cailey took to Instagram to share a picture from her special day with her fans. See the picture from Cailey Feming’s graduation below.

Cailey Fleming graduates from high school

Cailey Fleming is ready to leave her high school days behind. The IF actress took to Instagram on May 28 to post a picture of herself in her graduation gown. The picture featured a Cailey smiling wide at the camera. She was seen wearing the usual blue graduation gown and cap in the same color. The ensemble was completed by two graduation sashes that Cailey sported.

Under the gown, she wore a simple black flowy dress and a pair of black and silver heels. “Bye high school,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the picture.

In March the star posted moments from another important high school experience. Cailey took to Instagram to share pictures of her prom. The photos showed the actress posing in a magenta-colored gown. The carousel also featured pictures of Cailey and her friends hanging out in the kitchen. Another image featured the star flaunting a pair of sneakers she wore under the dress.

Cailey Fleming talks about her prom

Cailey opened up about her prom as she appeared as a guest on The Today Show. She got candid and admitted that her gown was “humongous.” The 17-year-old also compared the experience of wearing the outfit to Rupanzel’s struggles in the movie Tangled. “It's like Tangled when she has to hold all her hair,” she explained. She summed up her overall experience to be “fun.”

Fleming was last seen in the movie IF which featured Ryan Reynolds and Emily Blunt. On The Today Show, Cailey revealed how her initial plan included taking a break from acting to attend high school but it all changed when IF came along. Cailey spoke about how “lucky” she was that she got to attend high school and work on the movie at the same time.

