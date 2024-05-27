'If The Image Moves...': Star Wars Creator George Lucas Has THIS To Say About Martin Scorsese's Comment On Marvel Movies

Pre Avengers: Endgame, Marvel movies were something totally different, from what they are today. They were what superhero fanatics actually prayed for, and even long hours in theaters didn't feel too much. However, back in the glory days of Marvel, Martin Scorsese made a statement that did hurt a lot of CBM fans. Now, George Lucas has addressed the Taxi Driver director’s comments on Marvel movies.

George Lucas talks about Martin Scorsese's views on Marvel movies

In 2019, Scorsese compared the superhero movies to theme parks. He also stated that Marvel movies were not cinema. Talking about his comments, George Lucas stated that Cinema is nothing but an “art of a moving image."

“So if the image moves, then it's cinema,” he added, while speaking with Brut 9 at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

During the 77th Cannes, the Star Wars creator went ahead and said that the Killers of The Flower Moon director “has kind of changed his mind a little bit."

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lucas also stated that the recent Star Wars sequels have lost “the ideas that were in (the original).” The filmmaker referred to The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

About the Star Wars franchise

It was in the year 2012 when George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney. The franchise was sold for a whopping $4 billion and since the creator of a legendary space opera universe didn’t get involved much in any of the recent tales of the galaxy far, far away.

Although the filmmaker hasn't liked the latest additions, just like die-hard fans, he has openly embraced the fact that when you give up on something, you have to move on.

Speaking with THR about the Star Wars frachise, Lucas stated during the recently held Cannes Film Festival, “That's the way it is. You give it up, you give it up."

Although the filmmaker is not directly associated with the recent Star Wars movies, George Lucas does pay a visit on the sets of a few projects. He recently visited the set of Star Wars: Andor.

