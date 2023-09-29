'If there is someone then perhaps..': Heidi Klum on setting up Sofia Vergara on a date amidst her divorce from Joe Manganiello

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara's friendship has become stronger of America's Got Talent with every season, especially this year as the two continue to hang out offscreen and enjoy their girl time together. The two AGT judges are often seen clicking and posting selfies together as well as sharing behind-the-scenes videos, from on-set as they goof around and feed each other during breaks. Klum recently spoke about her growing bond with Vergara.

The model also revealed if she is open to setting up the actress on a date now that she is single after splitting from her estranged husband Joe Manganiello. For the unversed, the Modern Family star and the latter announced their split in July this year after seven years of marriage. They are undergoing a divorce at the moment and have a prenup in place.

Heidi Klum on setting up Sofia Vergara on a date amidst her divorce

During a conversation with Fox News, Klum said that from all the judges she spends most of her time with Vergara and called each other girly girls. "We talk about clothes, we go eat, we have a few drinks, talk about men. You know what girls talk about, you know, everything," she divulged. When asked if she'd be willing to set the Colombian-American up on a date, the German-American replied, "If there is someone then perhaps, why not?"

She also added that America's Got Talent is like a family. "The judges are my family... we love each other, care for each other. We see each other when we're not filming... most of the time I see Sofia, really. But, you know, yesterday we were all out on Howie's boat... and it was pretty amazing," Klum disclosed referring to her boating trip with Vergara, fellow judge Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews. Simon Cowell was missing from the getaway.

America's Got Talent 18 finale

Meanwhile, on September 27, America's Got Talent concluded its eighteenth season on NBC. The competitive reality series wrapped its finale with dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane's win. They took home the prize of $1 million. Magician Anna DeGuzman was the runner-up, and dance group Murmuration, who were frontrunners of becoming potential winners, were the second runners-up. Ramadhani Brothers and Putri Ariani made it to the top five.

America's Got Talent is also getting a new spinoff series titled Fantasy League but Sofia Vergara will not be joining the rest of the judges. Mel B will be taking over for the special edition in her place. But those who'll miss the Griselda actress need not fear too much since she'll be back next year for the nineteenth season of the popular reality television series.

