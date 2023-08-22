'If they’re happy...': Dwayne Johnson once took 'credit' for setting up Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas

In 2018, actor-producer Dwayne Johnson said that he was the one who connected singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra together.

Written by Avnii Bagaria Updated on Aug 22, 2023
Instagram
Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • The Rock had claimed full responsibility for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship
  • Dwayne Johnson fell in love with Priyanka Chopra when he first met her

Dwayne Johnson gave an explanation for his assertion that he played Cupid in Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship. The Rock, who appeared in films with both Jonas and Chopra, claimed full responsibility for their relationship and wants all the credit for putting the two together. Ever since they first started dating, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been turning heads. The connection began as a friendship and swiftly evolved into life partners as the duo got married in 2018.

Dwayne Johnson revealed he had set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together

Much to your surprise, Dwayne Johnson, better known by his stage name The Rock, had emerged as Nick and Priyanka's matchmaker. In 2018, when he was questioned about the much-discussed relationship, Johnson immediately reacted by asking, "Are they happy?"

According to a report in a section of the media, Dwayne eventually caved in and claimed responsibility for getting Priyanka and Nick together after finding out that they were going great. "Yes, I did it, if they're happy. So I take the credit. Jumanji and Baywatch."

Dwayne Johnson shared great chemistry when they first met

To say that Dwyane Johnson and Priyanka Chopra clicked right away after their meeting would be an understatement. The Moana actor confessed his affection for the Indian actress in a 2017 interview. The fact that Johnson and Chopra confidently signed with the same agency and agent allowed them to interact.

In an interview with Now Showing in 2017, the former wrestler admitted, "I love this woman; it's funny when she [Priyanka Chopra] came to America. We connected right away when she came here and signed with our agency and my agent." The actor claimed that the Bollywood actress and he clicked right away after getting on the phone.

Johnson further stated, "We share the same DNA and the same ambition." He also pondered the thought of whether Chopra might appear in Baywatch. He remarked, "We had this crazy idea that she would be an amazing villain on Baywatch."

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actor last made an appearance in a Hollywood production in 2021's The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves. She appeared alongside Sam Heughan in the rom-com as well. The actress is presently Head of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnso joined DCEU and was last seen in Black Adams in 2022.

