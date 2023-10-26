'If you come on with hands like': Brian Cox takes dig at Johnny Depp's acting skills calling it 'overblown'

Brian Cox, known for his role as Logan Roy in HBO's Succession, recently shared his thoughts on Johnny Depp's acting style and why he turned down a role in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean.

Brian Cox described Johnny Depp's acting as 'overblown'

Disney had initially approached Cox for the role of Governor Weatherby Swann in the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Curse of the Black Pearl, which eventually went to Jonathan Pryce. In an interview with The Guardian, Cox revealed his reasons for passing on the role. He found it uninteresting and he didn't want to work with Johnny Depp.

Brian Cox described the role of Governor Swann saying, "It [Pirates of the Caribbean] would have been a moneyspinner but, of all the parts in the film, it [Governor Swann] was the most thankless." He then shifted his focus to Johnny Depp, expressing his opinion on Depp's acting. According to Cox, Depp's performances, including iconic roles like Edward Scissorhands, relied heavily on his unique appearance rather than his acting abilities. Cox commented, "And Depp, personable though I'm sure he is, is so overblown – I mean Edward Scissorhands! Let's face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face makeup, you don't have to do anything. And he didn't."

Cox's remarks indicate that he was not impressed by Depp's unconventional and distinctive performances and may have anticipated similar quirks in Depp's portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Ultimately, Cox's decision to decline the role worked out in his favor.

Brian Cox's other project post declining Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise went on to become a major box office success, with multiple sequels, spin-offs, and an upcoming sixth film. Despite turning down this opportunity, Brian Cox continued to build his impressive acting career with notable roles in various films. Some of his notable works include The Ring, Adaptation, 25th Hour, Troy, and The Bourne Supremacy. Many of these films have achieved a status as modern classics, contributing to Cox's distinguished career in the entertainment industry.

In the end, Brian Cox's decision not to join Pirates of the Caribbean allowed him to pursue other roles that added to his reputation as a talented actor. Johnny Depp's unique style has garnered both praise and criticism.

