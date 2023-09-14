'If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me': Kanye West sued for firing manager amidst renovation of Malibu residence

Kanye West has been making headlines for many wrong reasons. The rapper was recently spotted in Itlay in a compromising position with his wife Bianca Censori. And now, it seems that the star would be facing a lawsuit against himself. In regards to the Malibu home that Kanye was overseeing the work for, one of the employees on the project has come up to sue the rapper for firing him, as reported by TMZ. The document was obtained by the banner and the story has many angles to it. Thus, here is everything to know about the lawsuit and what Kanye might be facing.

Kanye faces lawsuit for firing employee

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Saxon claims that during his tenure, he endured grueling 16-hour workdays and slept on the floor while managing West's Malibu home remodeling project. Allegedly, he even had to use a coat as makeshift bedding. Despite these challenging conditions, he alleges that West did not seem to be concerned. The situation escalated in November 2021 when West purportedly demanded that all the windows and electricity be removed from the residence.

Saxon expressed serious concerns about the safety implications of such actions. He believed that these changes could pose a significant fire hazard, especially when large generators were to be brought inside the house. Saxon's lawsuit states that when he voiced these concerns to West, the artist became confrontational. West allegedly threatened Saxon, stating that he would be deemed "an enemy" if he did not comply with these unusual demands. Saxon, unwilling to compromise on safety, refused to proceed with the renovation plans.

Saxon's lawsuit against Kanye West includes allegations of various labor code violations. He seeks compensation for unpaid wages, as well as damages related to his employment termination. This lawsuit has drawn attention due to the unusual nature of the renovation demands made by Kanye West. Saxon also says Ye told him, "If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me, I'm not gonna be your friend anymore and you'll just see me on TV."

All of this raises questions about the extent to which property owners can impose unconventional alterations on their homes, especially when these changes may pose safety risks. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how this peculiar case will be resolved. Kanye West has yet to comment publicly on the matter.

