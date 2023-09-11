‘If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it': Joe Jonas gets emotional on-stage in L.A. amidst divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, opens up about his recent divorce from Sophie Turner during a heartfelt moment at their Los Angeles concert.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
During a recent performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Joe Jonas, one of the Jonas Brothers, appeared to address his divorce from Sophie Turner in a heartfelt moment on stage. Alongside his brothers Nick and Kevin, the band interacted with their dedicated fans, creating an emotionally charged atmosphere.

Emotional revelation by Joe Jonas

Just before launching into the Jonas Brothers' song "Hesitate" from their 2019 album "Happiness Begins," a track inspired by Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, visibly emotional, addressed the gathered crowd. He said, "It's been a crazy week," eliciting an outpouring of cheers from the audience. Joe, notably not wearing his wedding ring, continued, "I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?" He conveyed his gratitude for the love and support received by him and his family, concluding with a heartfelt declaration of love for their fans.

Concert moments

Throughout the concert, a lot of moments highlighted the Jonas Brothers' connection with their fans. Joe dedicated the band's 2023 track "Little Bird" to a pregnant fan, showcasing the band's ongoing bond with their audience. Additionally, the brothers dedicated their 2007 hit ballad "When You Look Me In The Eyes" to a couple who had a special connection to the song, having danced to it at their wedding. 

Joe Jonas' heartfelt comments during the concert served as a acknowledgment of his recent divorce from Sophie Turner. The filing for divorce, which came after four years of marriage, marked a significant change in their relationship. The couple, who share two children, had issued a joint statement on social media prior to Joe's concert revelation, expressing their mutual decision to amicably end their marriage and their hope for privacy and respect during this transition. The concert served as a moment of emotional connection for Joe Jonas and his fans, allowing them to share in his feelings during this challenging time in his life.

