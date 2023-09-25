‘If you get it wrong, we’ll just start again’: When Tom Holland shared how Robert Downey Jr encouraged him during first screen test

Tom Holland spoke about an incident that took place during his first screen test with Robert Downey Jr, in a conversation with SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio back in 2015. The senior actor said words of motivation to encourage Holland, however it did raise the pressure on him.

In the interview, Tom recalled, “It was so intimidating.” Holland added, “But the thing was, I walked into the room on this soundstage, and they had this little set, and Robert took me aside and said, ‘Listen, I remember my screen test for Iron Man. I remember how terrified I was. Just think of it as an audition. It’s nothing too scary. If you get it wrong, we’ll just start again. No pressure.’ But that kind of raised the pressure a little bit for me. But he was great and super supportive, and because he said he’d been there and had been in the same situation, it made me relax a little bit.”

Tom Holland also admitted that he did not want to know details about his debut Marvel movie, because he didn’t trust himself to keep it a secret.

Holland recalled, “I don’t even know what Civil War is about. I was only working on it for a week or two weeks or something. So they offered for me to read the script, and I said ‘No, I don’t want to read it, because I’ll be doing all these interviews and I’ll end up telling secrets and stuff. I’ve got such a big mouth.’ So I actually don’t know what it’s about. I’m going to watch this film as an audience member, rather than someone who is in it. I’ll be like, ‘I wonder what my bits are about?'”

When Tom Holland showered praise on his MCU co-star Chris Hemsworth

Tom Holland also spoke about his appreciation for Chris Hemsworth who plays the role of Thor in the MCU. During the interview, Holland said, “The Marvel Universe is so huge, and I don’t even know where Thor is right now. He’s off somewhere. I’d love to cross paths with Chris again. We get along really well, though he’s a little too handsome for me. When I first met him, it was a bit of a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

He added, “I was 16 and a huge Marvel fan, and when he first walked on set, it was a little bit daunting, because he is Thor. But he’s so down-to-earth and so nice and professional and hard-working. He’s an all-around good dude. I thought that Hollywood superstars like himself would just be divas who do whatever they want, and he was kind of the first one I had ever met.”

Divulging further about his meeting with Hemsworth, Holland continued, “But he wasn’t like that at all. He never complained, which is a massive lesson that I learned. I was like, ‘If he’s not complaining, who am I to complain?'”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland will be continuing his journey with the MCU, with his next Spider-Man movie lined up.

