If You Liked Harry Potter, You Will Definitely Love These 5 Jason Isaacs Shows; From Archie to Brotherhood

Jason Isaacs is one of the greatest names in the film industry. The actor has not only impressed us with outings such as The Death of Stalin but has also intrigued us with his performances in the Harry Potter film series, where he played the character of Lucius Malfoy.

If you enjoyed the projects Jason Isaacs was associated with, we have some mind-blowing shows for you where he plays highly acclaimed characters.

Archie

One of Jason Isaacs' latest works is Archie, a British drama series that premiered in 2023 and continues to captivate audiences. In this series, the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets actor portrays the legendary Cary Grant.

The show revolves around a man originally named Archibald Leach, who, despite being born into poverty in Bristol, later transforms into Hollywood icon Cary Grant. The series delves into his struggles in 1960s Los Angeles, offering a deeper look into his journey and challenges.

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery is another remarkable project that Jason Isaacs has been a part of. Another big franchise, another major role—this time, he portrayed Gabriel Lorca.

This science fiction series, created by Bryan Fuller, initially premiered on CBS All Access before later transitioning to Paramount+.

The OA

In this drama series, which also incorporates elements of mystery, science fiction, and the supernatural, Jason Isaacs plays the character of a doctor named Hunter.

You can watch this series on Netflix.

Case Histories

This crime drama television series is based on Jackson Brodie’s novels. In this adaptation, Jason Isaacs takes on the lead role, portraying Jackson Brodie himself.

Brotherhood

In Brotherhood, Jason Isaacs isn't the only standout talent—he is joined by Jason Clarke, Stivi Paskoski, Ethan Embry, and more.

This crime drama series revolves around the struggles of the Irish American Caffee brothers, exploring their complex relationship and the challenges they face.