'If you want to get surgery...': Revisit the time Billie Eilish revealed her body was the 'initial reason for' her 'depression'

Billie Eilish , who has been an icon for body positivity, spoke to British Vogue back in 2021 regarding how her physique was the reason behind her initial depression. In the interview, she touched upon topics such as her transformation and self-image among other things. The pop icon graced the cover in loose curls and a corset dress, a look which according to her own admission she had never done before.

Speaking to British Vogue about the theme of the shoot, Eilish said, “I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all. Y’know, besides when I’m alone and s**t.” The youngest winner of Grammy Album of the Year also spoke about her single which confronted abusers who exploited underage girls. She mentioned, “I don’t know one girl or woman who hasn’t had a weird experience or a really bad experience. And men too – young boys are taken advantage of constantly.”

In the interview, she shared, “Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me…My body was the initial reason for my depression when I was younger.” The situation was made worse by the fact that she had an injury at 13 and quit dancing. She then turned her gaze to baggy clothes.

Billie Eilish on how women can be empowered by doing what they truly want

The Ocean Eyes singer also noted how looking good is something that is very personal, she shared, “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

While on the topic of empowering women, she shared, “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

After her last album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has taken to her social media account to confirm that she is currently working on her next album.

