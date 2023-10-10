‘If you’re watching…’: When Timothee Chalamet publicly confessed he would be a ‘chair’ or ‘tree’ in Greta Gerwig’s next film after Little Women

Timothee Chalamet attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2019, to discuss his movie Little Women, which had been directed by Greta Gerwig. Other than Chalamet, the stellar cast included Meryl Streep, Emma Watson , Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh among others. In the interview, Chalamet addressed the creative prowess of Greta Gerwig.

Timothee Chalamet and Jimmy Fallon shared they would audition for a tree and a chair in Greta Gerwig movie

Introducing him on the show, Fallon talked about Little Women, he said, "I loved the movie, by the way. I watched it with my daughter. And you got nominated for two Golden Globes, nine Critics Choice Awards."

In the talk show, Chalamet and Fallon talk about the creative genius Greta Gerwig and her prowess in direction. Fallon proclaims, "And you know the story [of Little Women] but she tells it in a cool way, and using different... I love that Greta Gerwig did that." Chalamet then goes on to add, "You know, Greta, if you're watching this, you want me to play a chair or a tree. (laughs) I'll be a tree." Fallon jokes, "I'll play the chair if he gets the tree part. I'll do the chair." The actor and the talk show host then hilariously went on to pretend to be a tree and a chair to appease Greta Gerwig.

Timothee Chalamet revealed his experience working on the sets of Little Women

In the talk show, Chalamet also spoke about his experience working with the cast and crew of Little Women. He shared, “It was incredible. That’s one of the most special filming experiences I had in my life. Getting to work with them, getting to work with Greta again. I knew Saoirse and I knew Greta. But, you know it was really cool. Lady Bird was a smaller movie and all of a sudden, it felt like everybody had graduated. You know, it was a big set, a lot of people on set. So it was surreal.”

He further added, “But you know, this is not an empty selling point. I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t believe it, because then next time I would come out here, and people would be like, ‘He’s a liar,’ that this movie is really extraordinary and needs to be seen.”

Timothee Chalamet will next be seen in the movies Wonka and Dune: Part Two.

