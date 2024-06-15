IFC Films Acquires Holiday Season Dramedy Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point After Debut At Cannes 2024

After a successful premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, IFC Films has picked up the Holiday season dramedy Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point's North American distribution rights. The film is deemed as a “unique and immersive” approach to something as personal as Christmas celebrations.

IFC Films acquires the rights to Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point

Director Tyler Taormina has said that collaborating with IFC Films was a “dream partnership” because of the interesting work they’ve created over the past few decades. “There’s too many IFC titles to name that have influenced my work over these years,” he told Variety.

The company has created over a hundred critical and commercial hit indie films, including Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank, Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook, Andrew Haigh’s 45 Years, and Richard Linklater’s Boyhood.

The deal was negotiated by Adam Koehler, IFC’s director of acquisitions and productions. Michael Cera and Taormina, along with Michael Davis, Krista Minto, Duncan Sullivan, and David Croley Broyles, produced the film.

What’s Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point all about?

The head of AMC Networks’ Film Group, Scott Shooman, described the film as a “special treat” and an emotional holiday movie that will bring joy to the moviegoers. “The film is a unique and immersive approach to something so personal,” he added.

Advertisement

The film will follow a chaotic extended family as they arrive at their Long Island hometown to kickstart the holiday season. But before the celebration is over, two teenage cousins use the chaos as a distraction to sneak out and venture into their own Christmas adventure.

The IMDB description reads, “On Christmas Eve, a family gathers for what could be the last holiday in their ancestral home. As the night wears on and generational tensions arise, one of the teenagers sneaks out with her friends to claim the wintry suburb for her own.”

Newcomers Matilda Fleming and Michael Cera are part of the cast. They have been joined by Francesca Scorsese, Gregg Turkington (Ant-Man), Elsie Fisher, Sawyer Spielberg, and Maria Dizzia. The Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point will be released by IFC on November 15.