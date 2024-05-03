Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son's Birthday In The Most Creative Way; See Pictures

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea recently celebrated her son Onyx's fourth birthday with a fun-filled Bluey-themed pool party. The artist, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, is known for her energetic performances, but this time she channeled her energy into creating an unforgettable event for her son.

Iggy, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, welcomed Onyx with her ex, Playboi Carti, in 2020. She took to Instagram to share adorable snapshots from the party, which featured a giant water slide to keep the little one entertained. Iggy captioned her post with a white heart emoji and the text "4L," a sweet nod to her son turning four.

See pictures of Iggy Azalea celebrating son's birthday

The party was a colorful Bluey-themed extravaganza complete with a pool and lots of fun activities for the kids. Azalea, who has been known to share glimpses of her personal life on social media, gave her fans a peek into the festivities with a series of snapshots on her Instagram Stories.

The rapper, who is 33 years old, kicked off the party by resting her head on her son's shoulder in a sweet moment captured in a photo. Onyx, dressed for the theme, sported Bluey swimming trunks and goggles. The party continued with a group shot of Azalea and her friends as they raised their glasses to toast Onyx's special day. "Cheers to Onyx," Azalea declared. "Happy Birthday Onyx, we love you."

The birthday boy got to blow out his candles on a custom cake, and later he posed with his mom for a heartwarming photo. In another story, Onyx was seen standing beside a popcorn machine, with the simple yet adorable caption, "4L."

The day included classic party activities like a piñata, which even Azalea took a turn hitting with a bat. In other snaps, Onyx was seen enjoying an ice cream cone and giving his mother a warm hug.

Fans were quick to react to the Instagram posts, praising Iggy Azalea's thoughtful and elaborate party planning.

Iggy Azalea called son Onyx her 'Favorite Person'

On Onyx's first birthday in 2021, Iggy Azalea shared one very important thing. She posted a series of photos of her little boy, whom she called her "favorite person in the entire universe."

"Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe!" the singer wrote. "I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you're a joy. "

"Your happiness is my happiness," Azalea sweetly added.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti first crossed paths in 2018 while Azalea was on an international tour. The connection between them quickly blossomed into a romantic relationship, and not long after, the pair made their relationship public. Just three months after going public, they took a significant step in their relationship by deciding to move in together.

However, things took a turn, and by October, Azalea announced that she and Carti had ended their relationship. Despite the split, Azalea was quick to assure her fans that Carti would remain an active part of their son Onyx's life.

