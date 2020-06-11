  1. Home
Iggy Azalea makes shocking revelation about having a son after months of secrecy

Bounce singer Iggy Azalea is now the doting mother of a baby boy. The Australian rapper has finally made this announcement on social media.
Australian rapper and singer Iggy Azalea has recently made a shocking announcement that has created quite an uproar on social media. The Bounce singer has welcomed her first child- a baby boy and revealed the same in a recent post that she has shared on her Instagram handle. Although rumours about her pregnancy were doing rounds for a very long time, 30-year old Iggy and her beau Playboi Carti chose to remain tight-lipped about the news until now.

Here’s what the Black Widow singer has written in the bombshell post, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Check out Iggy Azalea’s post below:

Talking about Azalea and Carti, the two of them have been dating each other since 2018. They even moved in together after making their relationship official. In the midst of all this, there were also rumours about the power couple secretly getting engaged when Iggy was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand a few months back. However, the two of them haven’t spoken anything about the same. As of now, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the baby boy whose name has not been revealed yet.

