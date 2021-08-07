Iggy Azalea opens up about Britney Spears’ heartbreaking conservatorship battle; Says ‘She deserves happiness’

Singer Iggy Azalea recently got candid about supporting Britney Spears publicly amidst the Toxic singer’s legal conservatorship battle. In a chat with ET, the 31-year-old Australian rapper shared her thoughts on the “#FreeBritney” movement while sending love to Britney, 39, who’s been under the conservatorship for the past 13 years. For the unversed, Iggy and Britney go way back, the duo collaborated in 2015 on their single “Pretty Girls.”

Previously, after Britney’s heartbreaking confession in court about her conservatorship battle with her dad Jamie Spears, Iggy was criticized for not immediately supporting the singer but then Iggy released a message of support saying that the conservatorship should be “illegal,” while also sharing details about working with Jamie.

“It’s not about her dad. It’s about Britney,” Iggy said in an interview with ET. “I don’t feel an allegiance to Britney Spears’ father. I grew up watching her and I idolized her and I still do, and she’s a really kind, lovely person. Beyond the fact that we collaborated together, she put her faith in me to produce that music video for her and develop the cover art and all these other things.”

Iggy continued, “She’s the only artist that ever really gave me the opportunity. I get a lot of compliments from artists saying, ‘Oh, I love your stuff so much,’ but none of them ever tried to hire me and let me have reign on that kind of thing. She did, and she’s a superstar.”

“I love her so much, and I just want what everybody wants of her — just for her to be happy,” Iggy added. “Hearing her speak out and share her unhappiness, I just felt that me having firsthand perspective about what was going on and stuff, I wanted to just say my piece, that I support her and I think she deserves that.”

