Iggy Azalea opens up about juggling cosmetic line, music & motherhood; Singer keen on leaving a legacy for son

Iggy Azalea, who recently welcomed her baby boy Onyx, 14 months ago, opened up about her experience of motherhood. While chatting with People magazine about juggling between her cosmetic line, music career, and motherhood, the pop singer said that while the last year has been hard on her, it was “super fulfilling.” The 31-year-old rapper added: “I feel way more accomplished now but sometimes it can be very stressful. I like to spend the whole day with my son, and he doesn't go to bed until 7 o'clock. That's when the clock starts for me, whether it's in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don't go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30."

While speaking about the never-ending cycle of balancing, Iggy said that she has gained massive respect for fellow working moms. "Whether you're an entertainer or whatever you do, it is a tough balance, but it's really fulfilling. I love knowing that all the projects I'm doing are things that my son's going to get to see one day and be like, 'My mom was really cool. Look what she did,'" she said.

The Fancy artist says staying busy and involved with musical work and other creative outlets makes her feel like she's "leaving a legacy of creativity for him to be inspired by when he's old enough to see it all. That makes me really happy," she added.

Being a mother has also brought out a different side of the rapper, one she says she often keeps aside. "I'm a lot more kind and loving than people might know because my musical side is powerful, aggressive. I am very blunt in that way in my life, too. But I think there's a more vulnerable, loving side of me that I don't necessarily share so much with the world," she said.

