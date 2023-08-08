Iggy Azalea opens up about her statement on Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion case: 'I support prison reform'

Megan Thee Stallion is in the middle of her 3-year-old case finally coming to a conclusion. But from the looks of it, it is not going to be easy run-of-the-mill sentencing. One of the big factors in deciding Tony Lanez's sentencing can be Izzy Azalea's statement she submitted to the judge heading the case. Earlier this week after the rapper's letter to the judge was exposed to the media, she found herself in hot waters over her support for Lazez. Now she's taken to social media to clear up speculations attached to her letter.

Iggy Azalea clears up her side of the story

After people online called out Azalea earlier for her support of the disgraced Canadian rapper, she took to Twitter to tell her side of the story. She replied to a user who was trying to understand why people were angry with the 33-year-old for defending "her friend," they also pointed out that the judge got 70+ letters regarding Lanez's character and she only "name-dropped Iggy."

The Problem replied to the tweet clarifying a few things. She pointed out the fact that she and the 31-year-old suspect have not been in touch with each other for months because they had "no reason to be" in touch. In her second point, she explained her stance, saying, "I don’t “support” anyone. She mentioned that the whole case was filled with "oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night."

Reportedly her letter was never supposed to be made public, "I was told this was for a judge only." She explained, "I never intended to publicly comment." In her penultimate point, she clarifies her beliefs, saying she was not in favor of "throwing away ANY one's life" but rather rehabilitation instead. The Australian finishes off by revealing that she was asked about her "genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did."

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion prioritizes healing, reveals when fans can expect new music

Megan Thee Stallion gives her statement

The sentencing process for Lanez is expected to extend until Tuesday i.e. August 8. In a written statement stallion exposed to the court the trauma she has endured since Lanez shot her in the foot following their departure from a Hollywood party three years ago. It read, "Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same." The words of the 28-year-old's testimony were recited by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta.

Meanwhile, during the trial, the WAP rapper explained that she found it challenging to be physically present to read the statement and admitted, she "simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again."

ALSO READ: Is Megan Thee Stallion dating soccer star Romelu Lukaku? Duo spotted cozying up