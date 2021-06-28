Iggy Azalea RESPONDS to fans accusing her of not speaking up in support of Britney Spears

Britney Spears' heartbreaking conservatorship hearing left fans shocked who are now calling out major industry artists for remaining silent on the issue.

After Britney Spears' fans came after Iggy Azalea accusing her of not supporting Spears amid conservatorship struggle, the singer defended herself on Twitter. Iggy revealed how she has been supportive of Spears since long before the Free Britney movement as she reminded fans about the time when she spoke up about what happened during their Pretty Girls collab. Iggy responded to fans saying that she has "reached out" to the singer privately.

While reminding fans that she had previously called out Spears' team, Azalea said, "I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house, etc and y'all said I was a hater." Adding further that she is very much supportive towards Spears, Iggy further added, "I am actually here to support someone in a way that's helpful and also mindful."

Speaking about how she has reached out privately and doesn't need to clarify it further, she added, "I've done what I'm supposed to do, I've reached out. I'm not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE."

After Spears gave her explosive testimony in court last week, several artists from the industry including Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake took to social media to express their support. Fans have accused artists such as Madonna, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj among others of remaining silent on the issue and not standing up for Spears.

