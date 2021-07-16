Iggy Azalea takes a break from music after 15 years in the industry; Says she’ll be away for ‘a few years’

Iggy Azalea recently announced that she will be taking time off from music to focus on other creative aspects of her life. Scroll down to see her announcement.

Singer Iggy Azalea recently made a huge announcement. Ahead of the release of her next album, End Of An Era, the 31-year-old pop icon announced that she will be taking a hiatus from music. Taking to social media today, Iggy said: “End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.”

“I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future. Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!” she continued. “I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!”

After hearing the shocking news, fans were nothing but supportive of the superstar. One tweeted in response: “Ugh that means we’re taking this era and going out with a bang ! You deserve to explore and do other things that make you happy I can’t wait to see the new endeavors in the meantime let’s jam.” “I can’t wait to see you on tour! Honestly I’m so excited to see what else you’ll pour your creativity energy into as well. You never disappoint,” another said.

If you didn’t know, Azalea began her music career when she was just 16. The Australia born rapper moved to the USA to pursue her music in 2006. Azalea earned public recognition after releasing the music videos for her songs "Pussy" and "Two Times" on YouTube in 2011, both of which gained rapid popularity. The singer then shot to fame after her 2014 hit Fancy.

