Iggy Azalea takes her career to a new level; Joins OnlyFans

The rapper, who joined OnlyFans in January, has now become active on the site by taking things to the next level by regularly posting steamy and sensational videos and making it to her profile site.

It's unknown whether the VHS tape involves sexually explicit actions or is merely a piece of merchandise, but it's already fully sold out online as the hype among users has been increasing for Iggy with every passing day.

Iggy Azalea’s past encounter about her viral intimate video

Iggy was previously embroiled in an intimate video scandal following the release of her chart-topping track Fancy in 2014. The Australian star's ex-boyfriend, Houston hip-hop musician Hefe Wine, was in negotiations with porn business Vivid about possibly publishing the shocking film at the time.

Iggy, on the other hand, denied being the lady on the tape and turned down Vivid CEO Steve Hirsch's rumored six-figure offer to release it.

The rapper's attorneys allegedly threatened to sue Vivid if they promoted the tape under Azalea's name, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Iggy’s present approach with her OnlyFans page

Iggy is now making millions by producing racy content on OnlyFans. She earlier stated that she would never join the racy site, stating that she 'didn't want to produce that sort of stuff' in 2021.

However, the Black Widow hitmaker is now one of the most popular celebrity creators on the site, earning well over $4 million since launching her account.

She presently charges customers $25 a month, but users must pay more through upselling to gain access to better content if they wish to explore more. If you tip the celebrity $250, you will become a 'VIP' for a year, which includes one free exclusive portrait and other unspecified privileges.

Fans take it to social media for discussion about the matter.

The actress recently responded to critics of her OnlyFans business, claiming that her content was not racy enough to justify the $25-per-month subscription rate.

In response to a fan on Twitter, the musician stated that she does pose naked on the platform, but users must pay far more than the $25 admission cost to view it.

'Iggy, darling, please show more on your OnlyFans,' tweeted one of the fans. 'I'm sick of hearing people whine about your platform.'

Iggy has sold her entire song collection to a private equity consortium for an eight-figure sum, making her one of Australia's richest musicians.

Although there are no explicit sexual acts, Daily Mail Australia can confirm that Iggy's OnlyFans feed contains a number of racy images and short clips of the hip-hop star.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Bella Porach cheat on her ‘secret’ husband, whom she divorced? Here's what we know