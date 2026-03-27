iHeart Awards 2026: Taylor Swift thanks fiancé Travis Kelce 'for all the vibes' as she wins Best Pop Album Award

The pop megastar, Taylor Swift dominated the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards with an extraordinary performance, winning seven out of her nine nominations. The singer-songwriter once again proved her unmatched influence in the music industry, taking home top honors including Artist of the Year and Best Pop Album for The Life of a Showgirl. The event, held in Los Angeles, saw Swift sweeping victories further cementing her legacy.



Taylor Swift thanks Travis Kelce at iHeartRadio Music Awards



While accepting the award for Best Pop Album, Swift delivered an emotional speech. She expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her fans, noting how their love shaped the success of her music. The highlight of her speech came when she credited her fiancé, Travis Kelce, for inspiring the happiness and confidence reflected in her album. Swift shared how her relationship with Kelce has positively influenced her life and artistry.

She said, “I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé who’s here tonight. So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about The Fate of Ophelia, because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”



Swift and Kelce's upcoming wedding



Beyond the awards, excitement continues to build around Swift’s personal life, particularly her upcoming wedding. The couple, who got engaged in August 2025 after first being linked in 2023, have since become one of the most followed celebrity pairs. Reports suggest the couple is planning to tie the knot on June 13, 2026, a date believed to hold special significance due to Swift’s well-known affinity for the number 13.

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