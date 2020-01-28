iHeart x BTS: Jin wants to work with Brad Pitt; Jimin reveals the REAL factor that brings the ARMY together

A day after they made history at the Grammys, BTS made their way to the iHeart Radio for a special live. During the interaction, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V and Suga spilt a lot of beans. This includes Jin expressing his interest to work with Brad Pitt and Jimin listing down the factors that bring the ARMY together. Hoseok too shared a special message with the ARMY.

BTS came together for a special with iHeart Radio and gave fans so many reasons to gush. The K-Pop band, comprising of RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V and Suga, sat together for a special interview and spoke several things. From collaborating with Lauv to Suga describing his experience of collaborating with Halsey on Suga Interlude, BTS spilt a lot of beans. But there were two moments that were the highlight of the interview. It was Jin's confession to work with Brad Pitt and Jimin describing the factors that keep brings the ARMY together.

It all happened when the host quizzed the band who they would want to collaborate with in the future. While names like Ariana Grande and Post Malone popped up, Jin took everyone by surprise when he expressed his interest in working with Brad Pitt. Holding a straight face, he admitted he wanted to work with the Oscar 2020 nominated actor. The band broke into a fit a laugh but we would give up all our savings to watch Jin and Brad Pitt work together. Forget Grammys, Jin for Oscars! Okay, we went overboard.

Coming back to the interview, the band was also asked: "What is it about BTS that brings all ethnicities, all people together?" To which V pointed out that there were several factors. "There will be music, it could be choreography. But I think the main reason why is that all 7 members are really cute! Also.. very lovely." Jimin sneaked into the conversation and added, "Cutie, and sexy, and lovely!" We cannot disagree with that, Jimin!

In between it all, J-Hope sent a special message to the BTS ARMY. "Be proud. You brought us here and made us shine. We'll show you that your efforts were worth it," Hoseok said. What was your favourite part of the interview? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande SCREAMED while watching BTS’ Black Swan rehearsals: Most incredible thing I’ve ever seen

Read More