iHeartRadio cancels Y100 Jingle Ball in Miami with Megan Thee Stallion, Monsta X due to new COVID variant.

iHeartRadio’s Y100 Jingle Ball in Miami has been cancelled this year due to the new COVID-19 variant. The event was scheduled to be hosted at FLA Live Arena on Sunday, December 19. However, according to Just Jared, the event has now been cancelled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and new variant.

“Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s iHeartRadio YIOO Jingle Ball,” the organizers have announced, via Just Jared. They further added, “Thank you for your understanding. Ticket holders will receive a refund within 48 hours and if they have any issues, they should reach out to their point of purchase," via Just Jared.

This year, the show in Miami had a stunning setlist featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Monsta X, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta and Dixie D'Amelio, among other music icons. However, as the show stands cancelled, fans will inevitably miss out on the amazing setlist. This isn't the first project that stands cancelled due to the new COVID-19 variant.

Previously, Saturday Night Live too made a huge change hours before airing the weekend episode. Only two cast members and special guest Paul Rudd appeared in the sketches due to caution regarding the Omicron variant. SNL also tweeted, “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew.”

