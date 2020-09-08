iHeartRadio Music Award 2020 Winners' List: BTS bags Best Music Video; BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Zayn Malik win big

The iHeartRadio Music Award 2020 Winners were announced over the Labor Day weekend. From Billie Eilish to BTS and BLACKPINK, here are all the winners this year.

Unlike the previous years, this year iHeartRadio Music Awards decided to go online with no formal ceremony. The prestigious radio music awards opted for a non-ceremonial winner announcement owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were announced over the long Labor Day weekend on various iHeartRadio stations. This year, the nominations list was led by Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes. Both the artists bagged seven nominations each. They were followed by Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift, who received six nods respectively.

Billie went on to win numerous awards including Female Artist of the Year and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year. Lovebirds Shawn and Camila bagged Best Collaboration for their sizzling collab Senorita. Taylor received Pop Album Of The Year for Lover. BTS picked up Best Music Video for their Boy With Luv featuring Halsey and the band's fandom, ARMY, won the Best Fan Army for the third consecutive year. BLACKPINK won Favorite Music Video Choreography for their hit track Kill This Love. Whereas Zayn Malik and SHAED won Best Remix for Trampoline.

Check out the complete iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 winners and nominations below:

Song of the Year

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo – WINNER

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone – WINNER

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers – WINNER

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Best Collaboration

“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith and Normani

“Eastside” – benny blanco, Halsey and Khalid

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – WINNER

“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Best New Pop Artist

Ava Max

Fletcher

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo - WINNER

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish – WINNER

“Doin’ Time,” Lana Del Rey

“Ready To Let Go,” Cage The Elephant

“The Hype,” twenty one pilots

“Trampoline,” Shaed

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED - WINNER

The Glorious Sons

Rock Song of the Year

“Blue On Black,” Five Finger Death Punch

“Ghost,” Badflower – WINNER

“Lo/Hi,” The Black Keys

“Monsters,” Shinedown

“S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun),” The Glorious Sons

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed – WINNER

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Riley Green

Runaway June

Dance Song of the Year

“Body,” Loud Luxury featuring Brando

“Close To Me,” Ellie Goulding and Diplo featuring Swae Lee – WINNER

“Here With Me,” Marshmello featuring Chvrches

“Higher Love,” Kygo and Whitney Houston

“So Close,” NOTD, Felix Jaehn and Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

Dance Artist of the Year

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello - WINNER

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Going Bad,” Meek Mill featuring Drake

“Money In The Grave,” Drake featuring Rick Ross

“Money,” Cardi B

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X

“Suge,” DaBaby - WINNER

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake -WINNER

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

City Girls

DaBaby – WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B Song of the Year

“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album),” Beyoncé

“Girls Need Love (Remix),” Summer Walker and Drake

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake – WINNER

“Shot Clock,” Ella Mai

“Talk,” Khalid

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R. – WINNER

Khalid

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker – WINNER

The Bonfyre

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

“Calma,” Pedro Capó and Alicia Keys featuring Farruko

“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow - WINNER

“Mia,” Bad Bunny featuring Drake

“Que Pretendes,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“Taki Taki,” DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

Best Lyrics (socially voted category)

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Beautiful People,” Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

“Juice,” Lizzo

“Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez

“Nightmare,” Halsey

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song (socially voted category)

Miley Cyrus, “Black Dog” (Led Zeppelin cover)

Lana Del Rey, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” (Ariana Grande cover)

Taylor Swift, “Can’t Stop Loving You” (Phil Collins cover)

5 Seconds of Summer, “Dancing With A Stranger” (Sam Smith and Normani cover) – WINNER

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” (Elvin Bishop cover)

Meghan Trainor, “I’ll Be There For You” (The Rembrandts cover)

Keith Urban, “Lover” (Taylor Swift cover)

Camila Cabello, “Someone You Loved” (Lewis Capaldi cover)

Halsey, “Sucker” (Jonas Brothers cover)

Vampire Weekend, “Sunflower” (Post Malone and Swae Lee cover)

Best Fan Army (socially voted category)

Agnation, Agnez Mo

Arianators, Ariana Grande

Beliebers, Justin Bieber

BTSArmy, BTS - WINNER

Camilizers, Camila Cabello

Harries, Harry Styles

Limelights, Why Don’t We

Louies, Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy, Shawn Mendes

Niallers, Niall Horan

Selenators, Selena Gomez

Swifties, Taylor Swift

Best Music Video (socially voted category)

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Boy With Luv,” BTS featuring Halsey

“Con Altura,” Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee and Snow

“Dancing With a Stranger,” Sam Smith and Normani

“I Don’t Care,” – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

“Kill This Love,” Blackpink

“Me!,” Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

Best Remix (socially voted category)

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber

“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow

“Good As Hell,” Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

“Higher Love,” Kygo and Whitney Houston

“Lover,” Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“The Bones,” Maren Morris featuring Hozier

“Thotiana,” Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

“Trampoline,” SHAED featuring Zayn – WINNER

“Without Me,” Halsey featuring Juice WRLD

Favorite Tour Photographer (socially voted category)

Adam Degross (Post Malone)

Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Blair Caldwell (Normani)

Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)

Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)

Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)

Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)

Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)

Favorite Music Video Choreography (socially voted category)

“7 Rings” (Ariana Grande), Scott and Brian Nicholson

“How Do You Sleep?”, Parris Goebel

“Kill This Love” (Blackpink), Kyle Hanagami and Kiel Tutin - WIINNER

“Me!” (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie), Tyce Diorio

“Motivation” (Normani), Sean Bankhead

“Señorita” (Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello), Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

Tour of the Year

Elton John, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour – WINNER

Pop Album Of The Year

Taylor Swift for Lover – WINNER

Rock Album Of The Year

Tool for Fear Inoculum – WINNER

Hip-Hop Album Of The Year

Juice Wrld for Death Race For Love – WINNER

R&B Album Of The Year

Khalid for Free Spirit – WINNER

Dance Album of the Year

The Chainsmokers for World War Joy – WINNER

Best Alternative/Rock Album of the Year

Billie Eilish for when we all fall asleep, where do we go? – WINNER

