iHeartRadio Music Award 2020 Winners' List: BTS bags Best Music Video; BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Zayn Malik win big
Unlike the previous years, this year iHeartRadio Music Awards decided to go online with no formal ceremony. The prestigious radio music awards opted for a non-ceremonial winner announcement owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were announced over the long Labor Day weekend on various iHeartRadio stations. This year, the nominations list was led by Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes. Both the artists bagged seven nominations each. They were followed by Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift, who received six nods respectively.
Billie went on to win numerous awards including Female Artist of the Year and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year. Lovebirds Shawn and Camila bagged Best Collaboration for their sizzling collab Senorita. Taylor received Pop Album Of The Year for Lover. BTS picked up Best Music Video for their Boy With Luv featuring Halsey and the band's fandom, ARMY, won the Best Fan Army for the third consecutive year. BLACKPINK won Favorite Music Video Choreography for their hit track Kill This Love. Whereas Zayn Malik and SHAED won Best Remix for Trampoline.
Check out the complete iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 winners and nominations below:
Song of the Year
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo – WINNER
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone – WINNER
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers – WINNER
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Best Collaboration
“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith and Normani
“Eastside” – benny blanco, Halsey and Khalid
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – WINNER
“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee
Best New Pop Artist
Ava Max
Fletcher
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo - WINNER
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish – WINNER
“Doin’ Time,” Lana Del Rey
“Ready To Let Go,” Cage The Elephant
“The Hype,” twenty one pilots
“Trampoline,” Shaed
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
Dirty Honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED - WINNER
The Glorious Sons
Rock Song of the Year
“Blue On Black,” Five Finger Death Punch
“Ghost,” Badflower – WINNER
“Lo/Hi,” The Black Keys
“Monsters,” Shinedown
“S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun),” The Glorious Sons
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed – WINNER
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs – WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
Riley Green
Runaway June
Dance Song of the Year
“Body,” Loud Luxury featuring Brando
“Close To Me,” Ellie Goulding and Diplo featuring Swae Lee – WINNER
“Here With Me,” Marshmello featuring Chvrches
“Higher Love,” Kygo and Whitney Houston
“So Close,” NOTD, Felix Jaehn and Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
Dance Artist of the Year
Diplo
Kygo
Loud Luxury
Marshmello - WINNER
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“Going Bad,” Meek Mill featuring Drake
“Money In The Grave,” Drake featuring Rick Ross
“Money,” Cardi B
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X
“Suge,” DaBaby - WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake -WINNER
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
City Girls
DaBaby – WINNER
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R&B Song of the Year
“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album),” Beyoncé
“Girls Need Love (Remix),” Summer Walker and Drake
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake – WINNER
“Shot Clock,” Ella Mai
“Talk,” Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
H.E.R. – WINNER
Khalid
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer Walker – WINNER
The Bonfyre
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
“Calma,” Pedro Capó and Alicia Keys featuring Farruko
“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow - WINNER
“Mia,” Bad Bunny featuring Drake
“Que Pretendes,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny
“Taki Taki,” DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
Best Lyrics (socially voted category)
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Beautiful People,” Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
“Juice,” Lizzo
“Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
“Nightmare,” Halsey
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“The Bones,” Maren Morris
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song (socially voted category)
Miley Cyrus, “Black Dog” (Led Zeppelin cover)
Lana Del Rey, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” (Ariana Grande cover)
Taylor Swift, “Can’t Stop Loving You” (Phil Collins cover)
5 Seconds of Summer, “Dancing With A Stranger” (Sam Smith and Normani cover) – WINNER
Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” (Elvin Bishop cover)
Meghan Trainor, “I’ll Be There For You” (The Rembrandts cover)
Keith Urban, “Lover” (Taylor Swift cover)
Camila Cabello, “Someone You Loved” (Lewis Capaldi cover)
Halsey, “Sucker” (Jonas Brothers cover)
Vampire Weekend, “Sunflower” (Post Malone and Swae Lee cover)
Best Fan Army (socially voted category)
Agnation, Agnez Mo
Arianators, Ariana Grande
Beliebers, Justin Bieber
BTSArmy, BTS - WINNER
Camilizers, Camila Cabello
Harries, Harry Styles
Limelights, Why Don’t We
Louies, Louis Tomlinson
MendesArmy, Shawn Mendes
Niallers, Niall Horan
Selenators, Selena Gomez
Swifties, Taylor Swift
Best Music Video (socially voted category)
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Boy With Luv,” BTS featuring Halsey
“Con Altura,” Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee and Snow
“Dancing With a Stranger,” Sam Smith and Normani
“I Don’t Care,” – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
“Kill This Love,” Blackpink
“Me!,” Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
Best Remix (socially voted category)
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber
“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow
“Good As Hell,” Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande
“Higher Love,” Kygo and Whitney Houston
“Lover,” Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“The Bones,” Maren Morris featuring Hozier
“Thotiana,” Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG
“Trampoline,” SHAED featuring Zayn – WINNER
“Without Me,” Halsey featuring Juice WRLD
Favorite Tour Photographer (socially voted category)
Adam Degross (Post Malone)
Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Blair Caldwell (Normani)
Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)
Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)
Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Favorite Music Video Choreography (socially voted category)
“7 Rings” (Ariana Grande), Scott and Brian Nicholson
“How Do You Sleep?”, Parris Goebel
“Kill This Love” (Blackpink), Kyle Hanagami and Kiel Tutin - WIINNER
“Me!” (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie), Tyce Diorio
“Motivation” (Normani), Sean Bankhead
“Señorita” (Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello), Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens
Tour of the Year
Elton John, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour – WINNER
Pop Album Of The Year
Taylor Swift for Lover – WINNER
Rock Album Of The Year
Tool for Fear Inoculum – WINNER
Hip-Hop Album Of The Year
Juice Wrld for Death Race For Love – WINNER
R&B Album Of The Year
Khalid for Free Spirit – WINNER
Dance Album of the Year
The Chainsmokers for World War Joy – WINNER
Best Alternative/Rock Album of the Year
Billie Eilish for when we all fall asleep, where do we go? – WINNER
