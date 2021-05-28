iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Taylor Swift calls Folklore her 'emotional life raft' after Best Pop Album win

Taylor Swift thanked her fans for the love and support they bestowed on her album Folklore amid a difficult year as she bagged the Best Pop Album Award.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 were held recently and like every major Music Awards, Taylor Swift bagged another prestigious award at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer took home the Best Pop Album of the Year honour for her album Folklore and in a virtual appearance for the event, thanked her fans in the most gracious manner. Swift opened up about what this album means to her in the inspiring acceptance speech.

The singer went on to say that Folklore is an album that she's "proud of" and further revealed why. After thanking everyone for this honour, Swift said, "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into."

Adding further on why this award win means so much to her considering how the pandemic has led audiences to seek comfort in pop culture elements such as Films/TV and music, the 31-year-old singer said, "Thank you to the fans for making this album what it was. We all needed to escape into stories, whether movies or TV or film or music, and the fact that you chose this album, I am so honoured by that. You really wrapped your arms around it. Someday we’ll get to wrap our arms around each other when we see each other again."

Swift in her speech specifically also thanked the creatives behind this album, her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. Earlier this month, Taylor also bagged the Global Icon Award at Brit Awards 2021 where she had also given a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in a rare public gesture.

