iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Weeknd, BTS, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo reign supreme
After Grammys 2021 and Billboard Music Awards 2021, the best and brightest artists from the year gone by were honoured for their work at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. With some fabulous performances by the likes of The Weeknd with Ariana Grande as well as special tribute to Elton John, iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient, by Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R., it was indeed a magical musical night to remember for fans.
Amongst the big iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners of the night included The Weeknd (Male Artist of the Year, Titanium Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Titanium Song of the Year and TikTok Bop of the Year for Blinding Lights), BTS (Best Music Video, Favorite Music Video Choreography (Son Sung Deuk) for Dynamite and Best Fan Army for BTS ARMY), Taylor Swift (Best Pop Album for Folklore) and Olivia Rodrigo (Social Star Award). During BTS' acceptance speech, Bangtan leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared, "[All members shout out their greeting, "Hey, we are BTS!] Wow, I can't believe we're taking home the iHeart Radio Music Award for Best Music Video and Best Fan Army. My gosh. We couldn't have done it without you guys."
"Also a huge shoutout to our friend, Son Sung Deuk aka Mr. Son for winning the Best Choreo for Dynamite. [BTS claps]," Namjoon concluded.
Check out the complete winners' list from iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 below:
Song of the Year:
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd *WINNER*
Circles - Post Malone
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa *WINNER*
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd *WINNER*
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
BTS
Dan + Shay *WINNER*
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
Best Collaboration:
Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
Mood - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé *WINNER*
iHeartRadio Icon Award:
Elton John *WINNER*
Best Pop Album:
Taylor Swift - folklore *WINNER*
Best New Pop Artist:
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat *WINNER*
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Alternative Rock Album of the Year:
Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall *WINNER*
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
Bang! - AJR
Bloody Valentine - Machine Gun Kelly
everything i wanted- Billie Eilish
Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots *WINNER*
Monsters - All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots *WINNER*
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu *WINNER*
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Rock Album of the Year:
AD/DC - Power Up *WINNER*
Rock Song of the Year:
Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless
Patience - Chris Cornell
Shame Shame - Foo Fighters *WINNER*
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Under The Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne
Rock Artist of the Year:
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty Reckless *WINNER*
Country Album of the Year:
Luke Combs - What You See Ain't Always What You Get *WINNER*
Country Song of the Year:
Even Though I'm Leaving - Luke Combs
I Hope - Gabby Barrett
Nobody But You - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
One Margarita - Luke Bryan
The Bones - Maren Morris *WINNER*
Country Artist of the Year:
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs *WINNER*
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett *WINNER*
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Dance Album of the Year:
Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil *WINNER*
Dance Song of the Year:
Head & Heart - Joel Corry x MNEK
ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
Lasting Lover – Sigala & James Arthur
Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN *WINNER*
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello *WINNER*
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
Lil Baby - My Turn *WINNER*
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
High Fashion - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
The Box - Roddy Ricch *WINNER*
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch *WINNER*
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy Ricch *WINNER*
R&B Album of the Year:
Jhene Aiko - Chilombo *WINNER*
R&B Song of the Year:
B.S. - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug *WINNER*
Heat - Chris Brown featuring Gunna
Playing Games - Summer Walker
Slide - H.E.R. featuring YG
R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
H.E.R. *WINNER*
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra *WINNER*
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG *WINNER*
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
Caramelo - Ozuna
Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
Hawái (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd
RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj *WINNER*
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin *WINNER*
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist:
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw Alejandro *WINNER*
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Christian Nodal - AYAYAY! *WINNER*
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Palabra De Hombre - El Fantasma
Se Me Olvidó - Christian Nodal *WINNER*
Sólo Tú - Calibre 50
Te Volvería A Elegir - Calibre 50
Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo - Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal *WINNER*
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz
Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martin *WINNER*
Songwriter of the Year:
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley *WINNER*
Dan Nigro
Finneas
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):
Adore You - Harry Styles *WINNER*
Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
cardigan - Taylor Swift
Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa
everything i wanted- Billie Eilish
I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):
Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover *WINNER*
Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover
Fix You (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover
Heart Of Glass (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover
Juice (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover
Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category):
#Agnation - Agnez Mo
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BLINK - BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY - BTS *WINNER*
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens - NCT 127
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Dynamite - BTS *WINNER*
Hawái - Maluma
How You Like That - BLACKPINK
Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Yummy - Justin Bieber
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):
Dixie D'Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER*
Tate McRae
Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category):
Dynamite (BTS) – Son Sung Deuk *WINNER*
34+35 (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson
Do It (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
Physical (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson
Say So (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown
WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight
Bop (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category):
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd *WINNER*
Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
Say So - Doja Cat
WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Titanium Song of the Year:
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights *WINNER*
Titanium Artist of the Year:
The Weeknd *WINNER*
Label of the Year:
Republic Records *WINNER*
Congratulations to the winners!
ALSO READ: Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Weeknd, BTS, Taylor Swift and Pop Smoke amongst the BIG achievers
What did you think of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.