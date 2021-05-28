iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Weeknd, BTS, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo reign supreme

It was another big night for the music industry as the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 just concluded. Find out who took home trophies for their brilliant work from the year gone by. Check out the full winners' list below.

After Grammys 2021 and Billboard Music Awards 2021, the best and brightest artists from the year gone by were honoured for their work at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. With some fabulous performances by the likes of The Weeknd with Ariana Grande as well as special tribute to Elton John, iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient, by Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R., it was indeed a magical musical night to remember for fans.

Amongst the big iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners of the night included The Weeknd (Male Artist of the Year, Titanium Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Titanium Song of the Year and TikTok Bop of the Year for Blinding Lights), BTS (Best Music Video, Favorite Music Video Choreography (Son Sung Deuk) for Dynamite and Best Fan Army for BTS ARMY), Taylor Swift (Best Pop Album for Folklore) and Olivia Rodrigo (Social Star Award). During BTS' acceptance speech, Bangtan leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared, "[All members shout out their greeting, "Hey, we are BTS!] Wow, I can't believe we're taking home the iHeart Radio Music Award for Best Music Video and Best Fan Army. My gosh. We couldn't have done it without you guys."

"Also a huge shoutout to our friend, Son Sung Deuk aka Mr. Son for winning the Best Choreo for Dynamite. [BTS claps]," Namjoon concluded.

Check out the complete winners' list from iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 below:

Song of the Year:

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd *WINNER*

Circles - Post Malone

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa *WINNER*

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd *WINNER*

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

BTS

Dan + Shay *WINNER*

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration:

Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

Mood - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé *WINNER*

iHeartRadio Icon Award:

Elton John *WINNER*

Best Pop Album:

Taylor Swift - folklore *WINNER*

Best New Pop Artist:

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat *WINNER*

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall *WINNER*

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

Bang! - AJR

Bloody Valentine - Machine Gun Kelly

everything i wanted- Billie Eilish

Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots *WINNER*

Monsters - All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots *WINNER*

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu *WINNER*

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Album of the Year:

AD/DC - Power Up *WINNER*

Rock Song of the Year:

Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless

Patience - Chris Cornell

Shame Shame - Foo Fighters *WINNER*

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Under The Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless *WINNER*

Country Album of the Year:

Luke Combs - What You See Ain't Always What You Get *WINNER*

Country Song of the Year:

Even Though I'm Leaving - Luke Combs

I Hope - Gabby Barrett

Nobody But You - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

One Margarita - Luke Bryan

The Bones - Maren Morris *WINNER*

Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs *WINNER*

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett *WINNER*

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Dance Album of the Year:

Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil *WINNER*

Dance Song of the Year:

Head & Heart - Joel Corry x MNEK

ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

Lasting Lover – Sigala & James Arthur

Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN *WINNER*

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello *WINNER*

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

Lil Baby - My Turn *WINNER*

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

High Fashion - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

The Box - Roddy Ricch *WINNER*

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch *WINNER*

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch *WINNER*

R&B Album of the Year:

Jhene Aiko - Chilombo *WINNER*

R&B Song of the Year:

B.S. - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug *WINNER*

Heat - Chris Brown featuring Gunna

Playing Games - Summer Walker

Slide - H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

H.E.R. *WINNER*

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra *WINNER*

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG *WINNER*

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

Caramelo - Ozuna

Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

Hawái (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd

RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj *WINNER*

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin *WINNER*

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro *WINNER*

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Christian Nodal - AYAYAY! *WINNER*

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Palabra De Hombre - El Fantasma

Se Me Olvidó - Christian Nodal *WINNER*

Sólo Tú - Calibre 50

Te Volvería A Elegir - Calibre 50

Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo - Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal *WINNER*

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin *WINNER*

Songwriter of the Year:

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley *WINNER*

Dan Nigro

Finneas

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):

Adore You - Harry Styles *WINNER*

Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

cardigan - Taylor Swift

Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa

everything i wanted- Billie Eilish

I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):

Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover *WINNER*

Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover

Fix You (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover

Heart Of Glass (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover

Juice (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category):

#Agnation - Agnez Mo

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BLINK - BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY - BTS *WINNER*

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens - NCT 127

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Dynamite - BTS *WINNER*

Hawái - Maluma

How You Like That - BLACKPINK

Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Yummy - Justin Bieber

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):

Dixie D'Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER*

Tate McRae

Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category):

Dynamite (BTS) – Son Sung Deuk *WINNER*

34+35 (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson

Do It (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami

Physical (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna

Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson

Say So (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown

WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight

Bop (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category):

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd *WINNER*

Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

Say So - Doja Cat

WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Titanium Song of the Year:

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights *WINNER*

Titanium Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd *WINNER*

Label of the Year:

Republic Records *WINNER*

Congratulations to the winners!

