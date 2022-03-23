iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion & more make stunning red carpet appearances

It was a big night for music as some of the biggest artists from the industry walked the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 on Tuesday. Jennifer Lopez who was honoured with the Icon Award walked the red carpet looking like a complete diva. Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion were also among others who dazzled on the red carpet.

Lil Nas X who took bagged the Male Artist of the Year honour also as always took his red carpet style a notch higher than usual as he turned up sporting an all-black outfit for the event which consisted of a tactical vest over a black padded sweater and cargo-style pants. Avril Lavigne who recently released her new single in collaboration with Travis Barker also attended the awards and made an interesting appearance as she wore a half leather trench coat gown for the event.

Halsey also attended the star-studded evening sporting a bedazzled leotard and black silk flared pants. Billy Porter who is known for his exceptional looks when it comes to the red carpet made an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards sporting a pink low-collared suit. He was seen wearing a gorgeous pearl necklace along with it.

Check out all the stunning red carpet looks from the awards below:

Some big winners of the evening such as BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa were missed on the red carpet as they accepted their honours with a virtual presence. Also, Justin Bieber who received the Best Collaboration Award alongside The Kid Laroi did not attend the awards.

