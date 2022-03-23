iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 Winners List: BTS win Best Music Video; Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo bag top honours
The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 were held on Tuesday and the evening saw some of music's biggest names stepping onto the red carpet. The awards saw some of the biggest stars in attendance including Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion among others. Among the top winners of the evening was Olivia Rodrigo who won Best New Pop Artist award.
This time the iHeartRadio Music Awards were even more special given that fans also got a chance to vote for their favourite artists in the fan favourite categories such as Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.
Among the big winners for the evening was Dua Lipa who took home the Song of the Year win for her song Levitating. Also, the Best Male Artist of the Year was bagged by Lil Nas X. K-pop band BTS took home two awards for Best Music Video and Best Fan Army. Take a look at the complete winners list from the awards below.
Check out the complete winners list of HeartRadio Music Awards 2022:
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic
“Levitating” - Dua Lipa WINNER
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“positions” - Ariana Grande
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo WINNER
Taylor Swift
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X WINNER
The Weeknd
BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic WINNER
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
BEST COLLABORATION
“Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber WINNER
BEST NEW POP ARTIST
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo WINNER
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR
“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer featuring AJR
“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons
“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear WINNER
“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots
ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly WINNER
twenty one pilots
BEST NEW ALTERNATIVE ARTIST
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin WINNER
WILLOW
ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR
“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless
“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch
“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against
“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat
“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters WINNER
ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters WINNER
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
BEST NEW ROCK ARTIST
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH WINNER
Zero 9:36
COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown
“Forever After All” - Luke Combs
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood WINNER
“Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST
Lainey Wilson WINNER
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR
“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
“Do It To It” - ACRAZE featuring Cherish WINNER
“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Love Tonight” - Shouse
“You” - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Anabel Englund
David Guetta WINNER
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
“Essence” - WizKid featuring Tems
“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo
“Up” - Cardi B
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke WINNER
HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake WINNER
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu WINNER
R&B SONG OF THE YEAR
“Damage” - H.E.R.
“Good Days” - SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic WINNER
“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan WINNER
Tank
BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme WINNER
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
BEST LYRICS: *Socially Voted Category
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift WINNER
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Your Power” - Billie Eilish
BEST COVER SONG: *Socially Voted Category
“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves
“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello WINNER
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae
“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato
“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus
BEST FAN ARMY: *Socially Voted Category
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY - BTS WINNER
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers - Big Time Rush
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
BEST MUSIC VIDEO: *Socially Voted Category
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch
“Butter” - BTS WINNER
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
SOCIAL STAR AWARD: *Socially Voted Category
Bella Poarch WINNER
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder
TIKTOK BOP OF THE YEAR: *Socially Voted Category
“Beggin’” - Måneskin
“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion
“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray
“Up” - Cardi B
“Woman” - Doja Cat
BEST COMEBACK ALBUM (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
30 - Adele WINNER
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
Solar Power - Lorde
Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
Voyage - ABBA
TIKTOK SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax WINNER
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Omer Fedi WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Belly
Andrew Goldstein
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
FINNEAS WINNER
Max Martin
Oscar Holter
Blake Slatkin
Travis Barker
