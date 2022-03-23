iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 Winners List: BTS win Best Music Video; Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo bag top honours

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 were held on Tuesday and the evening saw some of music's biggest names stepping onto the red carpet. The awards saw some of the biggest stars in attendance including Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion among others. Among the top winners of the evening was Olivia Rodrigo who won Best New Pop Artist award.

This time the iHeartRadio Music Awards were even more special given that fans also got a chance to vote for their favourite artists in the fan favourite categories such as Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Among the big winners for the evening was Dua Lipa who took home the Song of the Year win for her song Levitating. Also, the Best Male Artist of the Year was bagged by Lil Nas X. K-pop band BTS took home two awards for Best Music Video and Best Fan Army. Take a look at the complete winners list from the awards below.

Check out the complete winners list of HeartRadio Music Awards 2022:

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” - Dua Lipa WINNER

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” - Ariana Grande

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo WINNER

Taylor Swift

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X WINNER

The Weeknd

BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic WINNER

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

BEST COLLABORATION

“Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber WINNER

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” Dua Lipa WINNER

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” - Ariana Grande

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic WINNER

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

BEST NEW POP ARTIST

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo WINNER

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer featuring AJR

“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear WINNER

“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots

ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly WINNER

twenty one pilots

BEST NEW ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin WINNER

WILLOW

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against

“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat

“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters WINNER

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters WINNER

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

BEST NEW ROCK ARTIST

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH WINNER

Zero 9:36

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown

“Forever After All” - Luke Combs

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood WINNER

“Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST

Lainey Wilson WINNER

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR

“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It To It” - ACRAZE featuring Cherish WINNER

“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” - Shouse

“You” - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anabel Englund

David Guetta WINNER

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

“Essence” - WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo

“Up” - Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke WINNER

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake WINNER

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu WINNER

R&B SONG OF THE YEAR

“Damage” - H.E.R.

“Good Days” - SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic WINNER

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan WINNER

Tank

BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme WINNER

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

BEST LYRICS: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift WINNER

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Your Power” - Billie Eilish

BEST COVER SONG: *Socially Voted Category

“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello WINNER

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae

“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X

“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus

BEST FAN ARMY: *Socially Voted Category

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY - BTS WINNER

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers - Big Time Rush

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

BEST MUSIC VIDEO: *Socially Voted Category

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch

“Butter” - BTS WINNER

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

SOCIAL STAR AWARD: *Socially Voted Category

Bella Poarch WINNER

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

TIKTOK BOP OF THE YEAR: *Socially Voted Category

“Beggin’” - Måneskin

“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray

“Up” - Cardi B

“Woman” - Doja Cat

BEST COMEBACK ALBUM (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

30 - Adele WINNER

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

Solar Power - Lorde

Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers

Voyage - ABBA

TIKTOK SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax WINNER

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Omer Fedi WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Belly

Andrew Goldstein

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

FINNEAS WINNER

Max Martin

Oscar Holter

Blake Slatkin

Travis Barker

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more announced as performers