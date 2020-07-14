  1. Home
iKON members Jinhwan and Junhoe sustain minor injuries in a car accident caused by their drunk driver

iKON members Jinhwan and Junhoe were involved in a car accident. The driver of the duo's vehicle was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.
iKON members Jinhwan and Junhoe sustain minor injuries in a car accident caused by their drunk driveriKON members Jinhwan and Junhoe sustain minor injuries in a car accident caused by their drunk driver
Fans of iKON woke up to some shocking news about two of the members. It has been reported that iKON members Jinhwan and Junhoe were involved in a car accident. According to Kyungnam Citizens’ Newspaper, the duo was travelling in a van and around 3:40 a.m. KST on July 13, the vehicle skid on the wet highway. The van reportedly hit a retaining wall. The vehicle was travelling from Sacheon to Namhae. It was also revealed that the driver "A" was driving under influence and he has sustained injuries as well. 

The members' agency YG Entertainment has confirmed the news in a statement. As reported by Soompi, the agency said that the two members and the driver have received treatment and are currently resting at their dorm. They also revealed they will be carrying out an internal investigation and will take necessary actions. 

Read their full statement here: 

We’ve confirmed that a vehicle with some members of iKON inside was in an accident on July 13 on Route 3 heading from Sacheon to Namhae.

The injuries sustained by the driver “A” as well as the members [of iKON] were minor according to doctors, and after receiving emergency treatment, they are currently resting at their dorm.

Our agency feels deep concern and heavy responsibility regarding the accident, which arose despite strict internal regulations about driving under the influence. We will be carrying out a thorough internal investigation and taking appropriately severe measures, and the driver “A” will be faithfully cooperating with police investigations.

Credits :SoompiKyungnam Citizens’ Newspaper

