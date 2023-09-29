‘I’ll be able to, one day...’: When Zendaya revealed her plans to make a ‘love story on two black girls’

Zendaya, the acclaimed artist known for her stellar performances and unwavering advocacy, sat down with Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo for an interview with Interview magazine. During this insightful conversation, Zendaya shared her aspirations for the future, shedding light on her affiliation with direction. She expressed she hopes to see a simple and beautiful love story between two black girls.

When Zendaya said she wishes to make a love story between two black girls

Amidst her boundless creative explorations, Zendaya's dream project stands out— “a simple love story about two Black girls.” Her vision is refreshingly simple yet profoundly meaningful.

Divulging further, Zendaya emphasized, “And I don’t want it to be rooted in anything other than just a story about two people falling in love and that’s it. Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love yourself.”

Zendaya further explained why her desired love story covers two black girls. She revealed, “But I also feel I just haven’t seen that without it dealing more with the traumatic side of things—which is really important to talk about, but I would love a coming-of-age story where awkward and funny things happen, just like when any other young person is trying to figure out who they are.”

The actress further said that the homosexual depiction between two black girls is rare to be seen on the main screen and thus she wishes to work on it. “Our existence is broad and expansive and beautiful, and to see all the different emotional colors of what it means to be a young Black girl—I would like to see that because I don’t think I’ve seen many depictions of it,” Zendaya added.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland almost gave away Andrew Garfield and Zendaya’s sequel during the press tour of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya once shed light on her future plans

Zendaya's career trajectory has been characterized by a commitment to artistic exploration. The Emmy-winning actress has justified a wide array of roles, and it looks like the actress wants to try more roles in filmmaking other than acting. The superstar shared that she doesn’t have planned steps to take as such but reflected on her wish to possibly enter into the directing domain.

The Spider-Man actress shared, “I don’t necessarily have a plan. I’ve never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.’ I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zendaya has the movies, Dune: Part 2 and Challengers, in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: ‘I got to keep mine’: When Zendaya recalled winning an Emmy Award for Euphoria with BFF Timothée Chalamet