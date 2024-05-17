‘I'll Cry Or Maybe Even Laugh': Victoria Monet Celebrates Receiving Grammy Trophies On Mail

Victoria Monet likes to remind herself that she is a winner. The singer posted a picture of her Grammy on Instagram recently.

The picture showed the singer’s special display for the prestigious awards. Victoria shared how she feels like she might “laugh” and “cry” looking at her awards.

Victoria Momet shares pictures of her Grammys

Victoria Monet recently took to Instagram to share pictures of the three Grammy Awards she has won this year. The singer spoke about how the awards evoke mixed feelings in her. The singer shared how she will probably “cry” and “laugh” when she passes by her awards that are placed inside the house. She added her song How Does It Make You Feel to the post.

Victoria won the three awards at the Recording Academy’s ceremony that took place on February 4. In the caption, she revealed that the awards were delivered to her three months after she won them. She wrote, “They came!! thank you, God!!!”

The photo Victoria posted featured a framed photo in the background of her Grammys. The photo was a printed Tweet of the singer's from 11 years ago. It was gifted to her by her stylist Bryon Javar. The tweet read, "Stayin in working, while I dream of that Grammy!!!"

She concluded her post with a note of gratitude. “It’s an incredible reminder that when you want something, the only thing between you and that thing is time,” the singer wrote. She also reminded her fans that the way to success is “hard work, passion, consistency.” Victoria also noted that having gratitude for your journey is also just as important. She added, “Your dreams will have no choice but to run to you!”

Victoria Monet’s Grammy wins

Victoria took the awards home in the Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album categories. The star was moved and shed a few tears while she took the stage to take the awards. She especially thanked her “single mom” for raising her in her acceptance speech.

The star also spoke about how the journey of winning a Grammy has been a 15-year pursuit. She recalled moving to LA in 2009 while adding that she has been like a plant and the music industry the “soil.” She explained, “My roots have been growing underneath ground unseen for so long, and I feel like today I'm sprouting, finally, above ground."

Victoria Monet was nominated for 7 awards in the 66th annual Grammy Awards. The star is now the second most-nominated artist ever.

