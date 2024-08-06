‘I’ll Fight Bad Guys For You Anyday’: Jennifer Garner REACTS To Ryan Reynolds’ Post Following Her Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is filled with exciting cameos, and one of the most talked-about appearances was that of Jennifer Garner. The actress reprised her role of Elektra from the Daredevil film series and gained applause and cheers from the audience following her entry in the Marvel movie. Additionally, Garner praised Ryan Reynolds, claiming she would fight the bad guys for him.

As the third installment of Deadpool entered its second week at theaters, Ryan Reynolds showed gratitude to the celebrities who returned to the big screens with their iconic characters.

After thanking Wesley Snipes and Channing Tatum for their action-filled cameos in the film, the actor praised his The Adam Project co-star. Calling Garner the “black belt in nice.”

Furthermore, the Marvel actor revealed that he has also worked with the actress in one of the films and is in awe of the new skills she brings to every character. Reynolds called the 13 going on 30 actress “one of her favorite people.”

Reynolds posted a carousel of images featuring Garner in action, along with some tender photos of the Hollywood star laughing, in addition to a lengthy caption full of kind words. The actress too, sharing the post on her Instagram stories, revealed that she finds The Proposal actor kind and generous.

In her post, Garner wrote, “I’ll fight bad guys for you any day, @vancityreynolds, thank you so much for having me and for your years of kindness and generosity.” The actress also gave a shout out to her stunt double for performing the stunts effortlessly on the sets of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Leading the story of Marvel ahead, Deadpool & Wolverine saw multiple cameo appearances. In the first half of the film, Chris Evans and Henry Cavill got the audience excited. Meanwhile, a glimpse of Thor and Hulk, too, made its way to the final edits of the movie. In the second half, in addition to the return of Elektra and her clan, Blake Lively, too, made a cameo in the suit of Lady Deadpool.

Speaking of the film, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teamed up in Deadpool & Wolverine to battle Emma Corrin's evil Cassandra Nova. According to the film's synopsis, “Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon unites with his would-be pal, Wolverine, to complete the mission and save his world from an existential threat.”

The Marvel movie is running successfully in cinemas.

