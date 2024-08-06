'I'll Find You In...': Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Pens Heartfelt Note To Sister After Her Death

Cressida Bonas is grieving for her half-sister, Pandora Cooper-Key. Cooper-Key died at the age of fifty-one on July 22 after a long fight with cancer. She was diagnosed with cancer twenty-four years ago and earlier this year had an inoperable brain tumor.

Bonas, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, wrote a moving tribute on Instagram. She uploaded several photos of her sister accompanied by an emotional statement. In her post, Bonas recapped memories and thoughts while noting that she would find herself in the smallest details of life.

She recalled roaming markets, peering into all kinds of trees and even seeking the resemblance that Cooper-key’s two sons shared with their mother. Bonas said, "I'll hear you say things like, 'I'm happy as a tick,' and 'I think you’re mad as a goose.' I’ll search for your humor, even on the darkest days. When courage is needed, I’ll call for you, hoping you’ll come by."

Pandora Cooper-Key suffered from Li-Fraumeni syndrome which is an unusual disorder associated with higher chances of getting cancer. Over the last two decades, she has had to deal with several health problems such as sarcoma, Paget's disease, convulsions, and tumors.

However, this did not prevent her from being strong throughout it all thanks to the support she got from her family members. In March, she told Daily Mail about how her family has been there for her saying “We’re like rocks to each other; I'd feel lost without [them].”

A death notice in The Times described Cooper-Key as a beloved daughter, mother, sister, and aunt to many people who knew Her. Lady Mary Gaye Curzon late Edmond Cooper-Key’s daughter and she also had adored children Bow and Nestor alongside brothers and sisters.

