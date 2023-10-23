‘I’ll happily do two years’: Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she would do prison time over her transgender views

Trigger Warning: Contains insensitive comments about transgender persons

J.K. Rowling, renowned for creating the wizarding world of Harry Potter, has made a bold statement about her stance on transgender issues. Her comment came in response to a report in the Mail on Sunday, that suggested that a British Labour government could potentially criminalize attacks based on gender identity, including prison sentences for those who do not use a transgender person's preferred pronouns.

J.K. Rowling's stance

In her response on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rowling stated, "I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex." Rowling has always been very vocal about not considering trans women as real women.

J.K. Rowling's statement

Rowling continued her statement, saying that a court case would be "more fun than I've ever had on a red carpet." Rowling talked about how prison might be more fun than being on the red carpet. In another tweet that read, “Repeat after us: Trans Women are Women,” Rowling simply replied "No."

J.K. Rowling's other statement on transgenders

In June 2020, J.K. Rowling posted tweets that upset many people. She shared her concerns about the term "people who menstruate" instead of using the word "women." She argued that acknowledging biological sex is important and not hateful. She also expressed her support for someone who lost her job for posting what was considered transphobic tweets. J.K. Rowling outlined five reasons she was worried about transgender activism. In response, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, expressed support for transgender women and said that they are women, disagreeing with Rowling's views. Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, also stood with the transgender community, emphasizing that transgender people deserve respect and love. Rowling has always been considered anti-transgender rights by the LGBTQIA+ community and she keeps on doubling down on her stance.

