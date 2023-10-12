‘I’ll never know what…’: Taylor Swift drops new post expressing how Beyoncé has been her ‘guiding light’ in ‘life’; DEETS inside

Taylor Swift is an icon of its own today. The Swift singer has been breaking every record to ever exist. Ever since her massive comeback in 2018 with Reputation Swift, she has inched her way closer to being an iconic global icon. Today, she is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. This year, Swift has been in the headlines for all the right reasons. From her smashing Eras Tour to her love life, she has had a busy and full year. But on Wednesday, she has news for her very anticipated release of the Eras Tour Concert Film. While everyone was waiting for the day of the premiere, people got another surprise. At the premiere of Era Tour Concert Film held today, Swift was joined by a very special guest, none other than Beyoncé. On Instagram, Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude to Queen Bey for always being a guiding force in her life. Take a look!

Taylor Swift expresses gratitude to Beyoncé in a new post

Taylor Swift is honoring Beyoncé! The Look What You Made Me Do singer couldn't contain her joy when Beyoncé showed up at the Los Angeles premiere of Swift's The Eras Tour concert film on Wednesday. The guiding light had attended the special occasion.

Swift wrote a sentimental Instagram caption that read, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @Beyoncé‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility She’s been a guiding light throughout my career, and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairy tale."

The two pop culture icons were seen in the entertaining boomerang clip sitting in the front of the auditorium and sharing a box of exclusive Taylor Swift The Eras Tour popcorn. Swift brought a piece of the movie snack towards her lips and then back again as a few pieces of popcorn flew out of Beyoncé's palm and back into it. Swift also glanced over at the Drunk in Love singer.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film

Taylor Swift first announced her Eras Tour film would be released only in North America, but recently she announced on social media that overseas fans would also be able to see the Eras Tour concert film in theaters, so they wouldn't be left out. She wrote, “We're traveling the world with more than just the tour. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct. 13!" and provided information on how to get tickets.

Swift’s Eras Tour will be released in many countries on October 13, 2023, while some countries have premiere dates of November 3, 2023. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is also gearing up for her fourth re-recorded album release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), on October 27, 2023.

